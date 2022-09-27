Fatal police shootings in US are more prevalent and training is more limited than in other nations

Annual overview of criminology (2022). DOI: 10.1146/annurev-criminol-030421-040247″ width=”800″ height=”366″/> A model of the incidence of fatal police brutality within an organizational or geographic unit. Credit: Annual overview of criminology (2022). DOI: 10.1146/annurev-criminol-030421-040247



Police in the US deal with more diverse, concerned and aggrieved populations and are involved in more firearms incidents, but they average only five months of classroom training — the shortest of the 18 countries surveyed in a Rutgers study.

According to the data, the number of fatal police shootings in the United States in 2019 (3.1 per million) was significantly higher than in comparable developed countries such as France (0.14 per million) and Australia (0.64 per million).

Published in the Annual overview of criminology, the study examined the rates of fatal police brutality, including shootings and other violence in 18 countries, while looking at factors such as the treatment of minorities, homicides involving firearms and the length of police training. The number of murders involving firearms and fatal police brutality were very closely related (correlation of .97).

That said, gun kills can be a proxy for another explanation, such as armed and hostile suspects. For example, the study found that the US had a high rate of deaths from police brutality (3.4 per million) and a high rate of murders involving firearms (3.7 per 100,000), while Australia had a relatively high rate of police fatalities in 2019 ( 0.7 per million) despite the low firearms homicide rate (0.14 per 100,000).

Countries with a high rate of fatal police brutality — the US, Venezuela, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France and Belgium — are distinguished for their mistreatment of minorities or long-standing grievances and unrest, said Paul Hirschfield, the study’s lead author and an associate professor of sociology and director of the Criminal Justice Program at Rutgers.

“The institution of slavery was so great in Brazil and the United States that the wounds it inflicted, the benefits it brought, and the racial hierarchy and ideology that perpetuated it, persisted long after its abolition and indelibly marked contemporary social and institutional order.” said Hirschfield.

According to the study, the seven countries with deadly police brutality — Venezuela, Brazil, the US, Argentina, Chile, Canada and Australia (four of which — Venezuela, Brazil, Chile and Argentina — have a recent history of authoritarian rule) — have roots in recent colonial rule. domination that has caused some form of ethnic cleansing. The top four countries with deadly police brutality practiced slavery until the second half of the 19th century.

The study suggests that the time the police receive training and the consequences of deadly police brutality are closely related.

The Belgian police, with a police fatality rate of 0.35 per million, receive eight months of training, while the national police in France, with a lower police fatality rate of 0.29 per million, receive ten months of schooling.

Meanwhile, with a police fatality rate of 0.9 per million, Canada offers 26 weeks of training for the National Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and 24 weeks for the Toronto Police Force, the largest municipal police force.

However, what the police learn during training and not just the duration of the training makes a difference. In Brazil and Venezuela, militarized police forces receive extensive training, but the death toll from police brutality is extraordinarily high, in part because the training is modeled on brutal methods and generally fails to teach restraint.

Hirschfield said that countries with a low rate of police fatality despite ethnic tensions and relatively short classroom training (the UK, England and Wales as well as Spain), a high distrust of the police (Spain), secret national police organizations with roots in dictatorships (Spain), and Chile), relatively decentralized police system with strong local police (Spain and Switzerland), exists.

The study suggests that researchers delve into these anomalous cases to examine how countries like Chile and Spain — plagued by rising crime or insecurity, insufficient public resources, and secret national police forces with roots in dictatorships — still manage to sustain much deadly police brutality. rates to avoid.

Hirschfield said these are “pretty fertile grounds for refining both explanations of exceptionally lethal policing in the US and theories about international variation in lethal policing in general.”

More information:

Paul J. Hirschfield, Exceptionally Lethal: American Police Killings in a Comparative Perspective, Annual overview of criminology (2022). Paul J. Hirschfield, Exceptionally Lethal: American Police Killings in a Comparative Perspective,(2022). DOI: 10.1146/annurev-criminol-030421-040247

