Fatal Logan Motorway crash leaves hundreds of families stranded after 33-year old man dies

A 33-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on a Queensland motorway, which closed the road and left motorists trapped for more than seven hours.

The tragedy meant that hundreds of people, including families, were forced to crawl into their cars where they spent the entire night.

The Logan highway was closed eastbound just after 10 p.m. Thursday, just before the Oxley, Forest Lake and Stapylton exit, and was not reopened until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

A stranded family told 9News the night had been “hell” because a combination of cold temperatures, no food, water or a toilet meant the whole night was one they want to forget.

“It’s been crazy. We’ve actually been trapped since 9:45 PM,’ Annette Jones said.

“It’s been hell… There’s not much you can do.”

Police said the 33-year-old driver lost control of the car and collided with a left guardrail.

“As a result of the accident, a man got out of the vehicle and was standing in the left lane of the highway,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

Numerous oncoming vehicles then had to swerve, causing a separate crash in which the man was struck and killed.

The Logan man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

A 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Hundreds of motorists had to sit in their cars all night because emergency services were unable to divert traffic due to the accident between two major exits.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Witnesses or people with dashcam images from the area are asked to contact the police.