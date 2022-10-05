Fat Joe reveals he will NOT change his stage name despite 100lb weight loss

<!–

Fat Joe has confirmed he will not change his stage name, despite losing over 100 pounds a decade ago.

The 52-year-old, who weighed more than 400 pounds and suffered from diabetes, embarked on an effort to get fit after his close friends started dying young.

But he told Page six“As a company, I’ve spent so many millions and millions of dollars marketing Fat Joe that it wouldn’t be smart to change my name now.”

Young Joseph Cartagena took on the nickname ‘Fat Joe’ after being ribbed during his youth in the South Bronx due to his size.

“I grew up in the projects where there was no filter,” said the hitmaker, whose original stage name was Fat Joe Da Gangsta.

“For example, if the teacher wrote something on the blackboard, I was always tall, so the gap of [my butt] would show. So the girls would be like Joey Crack and that’s how I kept my name,’ he dished out.

After his dramatic weight loss journey, Joe shared: CNN in 2011: “I think I weighed about 450/460 at my heaviest. That’s big! That’s Fat Joe.’

What a change: Fat Joe is pictured in 2005 (left) before his amazing weight loss journey, which brought him the figure he now enjoys (right, pictured 2021)

He noted that “I was always proud to be fat. I represented great people, but at some point I realized that all my grown-ups were dying.’

Joe said, “Last year alone, six friends died of a heart attack. Most were younger than me, but they were the same size. So I had a friend who was funnier than me. He was cooler than me. Obviously God loved him and yet he died. I couldn’t believe he died of a heart attack at the age of 32/33.”

His friend had a daughter who was about the same age as Joe’s little girl Azaria, now 16 – a fact Joe couldn’t keep out of mind during the funeral.

“I couldn’t get a clearer picture of the difference between me and him—me in a coffin and my daughter running through the funeral home—and, you know, she doesn’t have a father anymore,” Joe commented.

By comparing food to drugs, he decided he had hit rock bottom and devoted himself to losing weight with the help of a personal trainer.

In addition to his exercise regime, he made changes to his diet and tried to keep junk food out of sight in case he succumbed to temptation.

Date night: Joe has been married to his wife Lorena Cartagena since 1995; they were pictured on the red carpet for the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta last week

Joe lost so much weight that he even managed to get rid of his diabetes, which he suffered “since I was fourteen.”

He told Vlad TV he had largely left out carbs besides breakfast and instead leaned toward protein-rich foods like steak, fried chicken, and lobster.

Joe has been married to his wife Lorena Cartagena since 1995 and together they have three children.