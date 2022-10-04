Fat Bear Week arrives as the biggest brown bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park battle for title

Get ready for one grizzly contest! Fat Bear Week has arrived in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, and 12 fat brown bears are vying for the title.

Of the more than 2,000 brown bears in the park, a dozen will be voted on their hibernation transformations as well as their life stories between October 5 and 11.

“We can take a closer look at their life stories and consider how that factored into how big they got this year,” Fat Bear Week Creator Mike Fitz said. Washington Post.

Lian Law, a visual information specialist at Katmai, also said that it was difficult to narrow the playing field to just 12 bears and that they had considered making the bracket larger.

“I know some of the decisions we’ve made about who’s in and who’s not are sure to be controversial,” she told the Post.

This year, Otis will be in the ring again, along with newcomers and other winners, going for his fifth crown. He has previously won in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021.

“Never underestimate Otis,” Fitz said.

Bear 435 Holly is was champion in 2019. Holly’s coat has been described as ‘slightly toasted marshmallow’ and she has given birth to many litters of cubs since being identified in 2001.

Bear 335 is Holly’s daughter and will compete in the first round. She is new to the competition this year and lives alone for the first time. The bear is known for being playful and friendly (pictured July and September)

‘To grow fat, bears gobble up the richest and most readily available foods they can find. In Katmai National Park, this most often means salmon,’ it said.

The bears of Katmai are preparing for winter, fattening up to ‘satisfy their deep hunger’ before they starve for the colder months, Explore.comwhich runs the competition, said on its website.

‘Dozens of bears gather at the Brooks River to feast on salmon from late June to mid-October. Perhaps there is no other river on Earth that offers the opportunity to feed on salmon for so long.’

Bears can lose around a third of their body weight during hibernation, as they ‘don’t eat or drink’ during that period.

In this year’s competition, bears 335 and 164 – identified by their tracking numbers – will battle on Wednesday.

Bear 335 is a medium-sized subadult with color-changing fur. Her coat appears a lovely white blonde in early summer before turning tan by late summer, Explore.com said.

She is new to the competition this year and lives alone for the first time. According to the Washington Post, the bear is known for being playful and friendly.

Bear 151 Walker is described as ‘pear-shaped’ with widely set ears and prominent dark eye rings. He is known as a ‘tolerant and playful bear’ (pictured in July and August)

Bear 854 Divot got her nickname as a cub because she used to dig small divots in the gravel of the Brooks Rivers in search of rotten fish (pictured in July and August)

“She has grown in body size as well as mass over the past several months, and appears to be well positioned to hibernate in good health,” Explore.com said in its bio.

Her competitor Bear 164 was first identified in 2019 when he was two and a half years old.

Bear 164 is a clever one who invents his own method to effectively fish the more experienced bears. He stands at the base of Brooks Falls, located in the park, near the deepest pool. The salmon come ‘leaping through the air or falling from above’, leaving him with abundant food.

“This is a place that no other bear — currently or in the recent past — has attempted to fish,” Explore.com said.

Also fighting it out on Wednesday are bears 747 and 856.

Two rivals Bear 856 (pictured) and 747 will compete against each other. 856 was the alpha of the river until he was overtaken by his rival earlier this year (pictured in July and September)

Bear 747 is the reigning champion from last year’s competition (pictured in June and September)

Bear 747 is the reigning champion and is the biggest bear in the competition.

“When you see him in person, you’re like, ‘Yeah, there’s no comparison,'” superfan Kristyn Whatley told the Washington Post. “He’s definitely the coolest.”

The 747 — also known as Bear Force One — weighs about 1,400 pounds and is covered in various scars. He is often found fishing in the ‘Jacuzzi’, which is the best fishing spot in the river and a place where bears often have to fight for a good spot.

The floppy-eared mammal started the season with maroon fur that turns a dark chocolate brown.

He will face his once-dominant 856, which he retired at the end of the summer after establishing his superiority.

Bear 856 is known to be ‘quite brave and confident around other bears’ and has plenty of scars to prove it.

The young adult male has become one of the biggest bears in the park after spending a decade being one of the tougher ones, according to Explore.com.

He was once the top of the food chain until this summer, when the 747 supplanted him.

He has also gained a bad reputation as a ‘bully’ according to Whatley.

On Thursday, Bear 854, also known as Divot and Bear 151 Walker, will compete.

Divot got her nickname as a juvenile because she used to dig small divots in the gravel of the Brooks River in search of rotten fish.

She is not shy when it comes to fighting other bears, and she has a distinctive scar around her neck. The origin of the scars. however, was not over a piece of salmon, but rather a tricky situation with a snare wire that left an inch deep scar.

32 Chunk is back against this year and seems to have leaned into a more dominant role (pictured in July and September)

Unlike other bears, Divot has no problem with people and is often seen in areas where people congregate in the park, according to Explore.com.

Divot has also reportedly put on excess weight this year and has trouble maneuvering, according to the Post.

Walker, on the other hand, is described as ‘pear-shaped’ with widely set ears and prominent dark eye rings.

He is known as a ‘tolerant and playful bear’ in his younger years and loves to ‘play flight’. As he’s gotten older, he’s become more confident and is one of the most dominant bears in the competition, according to Explore.com.

“He’s a really big guy and he’s willing to throw himself in,” Fitz told the Post.

Also competing are Bears 901 and 909 Yearling.

Bear 901 is intent on ‘defending his fishing grounds from other bears’, according to Explore.com. This year she will compete as an adult bear and be able to give birth to her first batch of cubs this spring.

Beat 480, also known as Otis, has won more Fat Bear titles than any other competitor, winning in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021 (pictured in July and September)

She needs plenty of body fat for her fertilized eggs to implant in her uterus when she starts her hibernation. Female bears experience delayed implantation, which allows her body to ‘subconsciously determine if she is healthy enough to have offspring.’

Her competitor is only two years old and has recently developed the confidence to catch fish on her own.

On Friday, the Bears 435 and 32 face the previous bracket winners.

Bear 435, also known as Holly, was the champion in 2019 and her daughter 335 is also in the competition this year.

Holly’s coat has been described as ‘slightly toasted marshmallow’ and she has given birth to many litters of pups since she was identified in 2001.

The mother instinct of the bear is one of the books. She successfully nursed one of her offspring who was lame and even adopted a single yearling into her family. Even her most recent yearling 335 got a hedgehog feather in one of her front paws and Holly managed to take care of it and 335’s foot healed completely.

Bear 164 is a clever one who invents his own method to effectively fish the more experienced bears. He stands at the base of Brooks Falls, located in the park, near the deepest pool. The salmon come ‘jumping through the air or falling from above’ and leaving him with plenty of food (pictured in June and September)

However, she separated from 335 in the spring of this year.

Her competitor 32 Chunk is back against this year, but is reportedly lagging behind.

“He kind of faded into the background for the Bears this year,” Fitz told the Washington Post. ‘He didn’t seem to get involved in too much drama, even though he has a lot of scars and wounds.’

He has become more dominant in the last few years and is willing to challenge others.

On Saturday, the Bears 128 Grazer and 480 Otis compete.

Grazer is an expert fish woman and is known to run away with big males, the Washington Post reported. Her children – known as the Grazerettes – also competed, but lost, in the Fat Bear Junior competition.

Bear 901 is intent on ‘defending’ his fishing grounds from other bears. This year she will compete as an adult bear and be able to give birth to her first batch of cubs in the spring (pictured in July and September)

Bear 128, also known as Grazer, is an expert female fisher and is known for stalking large males (pictured in June and September)

Fitz said it was ‘surprising’ that she was still walking around with her cubs as she had previously separated from her children around this time.

Otis, on the other hand, is one of the oldest bears in the competition and has dental problems. He is currently missing two teeth and his other teeth are worn down.

He is known for his patience and waits for the salmon to come to him and once ate 42 salmon using this method.