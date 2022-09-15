Fast food restaurant employee uses MMA moves to prevent carjacking

<!–

Want a chokehold with those fries?

A young Chick-fil-A employee sprang into action to save a woman and her baby from a car theft at Fort Walton Beach in Florida’s Panhandle.

The employee assaulted a potential offender by forcing him to submit in an MMA style.

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect attempted to take the woman’s keys from her in the restaurant’s parking lot on Sept. 14.

At the time, the woman was trying to get her baby out of the car.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, William Branch, 43, was armed with a stick during the attempted robbery.

When the woman called for help, our hero sprang into action and assaulted the suspect

According to his Facebook page, hero Mykel Gordon has been working at Chick-fil-A restaurant since December 2016.

As he yelled at the woman and demanded her keys, he grew impatient and she grabbed from the waistband of her pants herself.

The suspect then got into the car. At that moment, the victim screamed for help, prompting our hero to spring into action.

Mykel Gordon ran to the car, grabbed Branch and put him in an aggressive headlock and clung as he wrestled him to the ground. The sheriff’s office said Gordon was punched in the face by the suspect.

Gordon suffered no serious injuries as a result of his heroic efforts.

When other Chick-fil-A employees tried to intervene, Branch ran away. He was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

Gordon was first identified in a Facebook post from his employer, Chick-fil-A Fort Walton Beach. Franchise owner Matthew Sexton shared a photo of Gordon.

The message read: ‘This is the HERO! At Chick-fil-A, our mission is over and today Mykel moved on…to save.”

On his Facebook page, Gordon says he has been with Chick-fil-A as a Speed ​​of Service Director since December 2016. In the same profile, he lists his favorite quote as, “Don’t let other people do what you can do yourself.”

The hero is married and has a daughter.

The hero, pictured here with his wife and daughter, said his favorite quote is: ‘Don’t let other people do something you can do yourself’

One person responded to the video asking if Branch, pictured here, enjoyed squeezing those fries

According to the US customer satisfaction index, Chick-fil-A has the highest satisfaction scores among fast food restaurants in the country.

In the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office referred to Gordon as saying, “Big kudos to this young man for his bravery!”

One person responded to the sheriff’s video, saying, “I hope my sons grow up so brave.” Another said: ‘Just when I thought Chick-fil-A couldn’t be any better!! Like a boss!’

Other comments included one person who wrote, “Chick-fil-A is about to get even busier than usual as the whole community wants to shake hands with this hero and thank you for being awesome!”

While another comment read: ‘That was a very brave young man! Thanks to the parents of his wonderful raised son/young man who need many of us to follow his amazing quick thinking to help someone in desperate need!! His employer should give him employee of the year!!!’