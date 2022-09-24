Fast-bowling could be worry for Pakistan, England happy to continue experimenting

Large picture The shape-shifting nature of a seven-match T20I series makes it difficult to capture the big picture in words that age well, so the first rule of doing this is to accept it.

After all, England have a seemingly bottomless pit of explosive T20 cricketers, and as Harry Brook and Will Jacks – who debuted on Friday – showed in the series, they are nowhere near scraping the bottom of that barrel. Pakistan, meanwhile, have the most consistent T20I opening pair in the world and a middle order that has so far been unable to live up to its immense potential. We all know that. We knew that three matches ago and we know that a combination of these events will continue to define the last four matches of this series because that’s what you get with Pakistan and England. We didn’t need three T20Is on the best batting pitch in the world to find out.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no value to be gained from this plethora of games. Pakistan have seen the debates, both furious in their intensity and boring in their repetition, about the top and middle order rage on, but it has shielded the bowlers from the scrutiny they deserve after two particularly uninspiring performances. Shadab Khan’s return to fitness can’t come soon enough, with Usman Qadir totally failing to take the chances that have come his way. It might have been forgotten in the blurring of boundaries that followed, but England hadn’t hit a six in the first half of the innings before Qadir landed a half-volley right into new batsman Brooks’ arc and was sent over his head.

The seamers, too, have repeatedly failed to find their lines and lengths at crucial points in the overs, and evidence of match-up bowling has been sparse. The short ball of pace was held fast despite Brooks’ prolific ability on the pull and behind the wicket, while stiffness with the bowlers’ lines often allowed him to back away and open cover where deep protection was often non-existent. The fielding hasn’t helped either, and in the ferocity of the culture war around batting intent, it avoids that the best way to limit the need for extreme risk-taking is to make sure you don’t have to chase anymore. than necessary.

England also has problems, but of a very different kind. They have been the happy side to treat these games as experiments, tinkering with both batting and bowling, even choosing to set a total in one game, a modern T20 anathema. Alex Hales has shone on his return to England and Ben Duckett, Brook and Jacks have all had impressive starts to the series. Adil Rashid’s landed them with almost metronomic consistency, making him the most useful spinner from either side. And if you thought Luke Wood was a shot in the arm for England, what Mark Wood did when he returned from injury on Friday – with a top speed of over 97mph – will be beyond comprehension. All of which means there is little England can complain about so far this tour.

Form guide Pakistan: LWLLL (last five completed games, latest first)

England: WLWLL

In the limelight When the opposition piles up big scores for fun, don’t expect to get any credit as a bowler. Especially one who doesn’t collect many wickets. And still, Mohammad Nawaz, having conceded 94 in three matches for just one wicket, he is arguably Pakistan’s best T20 bowler. It’s a kind of selfless role he plays, acting as a left-arm spinner with only pace and line variations to rely on. He doesn’t possess the ability to make it big, but it’s uncanny how often a slight reduction in tempo in an English innings pace coincides with Nawaz’s introduction. He hasn’t been afraid to take an over or two in the powerplay either, and against an England team that has scored 580 runs in just under 60 overs, Nawaz has found a way to simply concede 7.83 in its dozen.

In an England batting line-up so full of natural power-hitters, Dawid Malan can stick out. He might have been the number one ranked T20I player quite recently, but the big hitting that comes so effortlessly to his teammates is obviously not his forte in the same way. Despite impressing as an opener in the Hundred, it has been a difficult start to the series for him and his penchant for slow starts offering Pakistan’s bowlers much-needed respite. The slow, low conditions haven’t helped – and certainly won’t be a feature of surfaces in Australia at the upcoming T20 World Cup. But with his teammates hitting sixes for fun, perhaps Malan feels it’s time he showed why he belongs in this glittering batting line-up.

Evening conditions have cooled slightly in Karachi, although it remains quite humid. A fresh pitch will be used for this game.

Naseem Shah may return as Pakistan look to level the series, while the middle order could face a reshuffle as the hosts look for their best combination. Shadab is expected to come in at some point and, if available, will play directly in for Qadir.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt) 2 Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk) 3 Haider Ali 4 Shan Masood 5 Iftikhar Ahmed 6 Khushdil Shah/Asif Ali 7 Mohammad Nawaz 8 Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir 9 Mohammad Hasnain 10 Naseem Shah Nawaz Haris Rauf

England did not train on Saturday and are expected to make a few changes for the fourth T20I. Mark Wood is likely to be rested after his explosive burst on Friday, with Tom Helm or Olly Stone the most likely replacements. Hales could also bounce back despite Jacks’ impressive debut. David Willey might come in if Sam Curran is rested.

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales/Will Jacks, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran/David Willey, 8 Liam Dawson 9 Reece Topley, 10 Adil Rashid , 11 Olly Stone