Fast-bowling could be worry for Pakistan, England happy to continue experimenting
Large picture
The shape-shifting nature of a seven-match T20I series makes it difficult to capture the big picture in words that age well, so the first rule of doing this is to accept it.
The seamers, too, have repeatedly failed to find their lines and lengths at crucial points in the overs, and evidence of match-up bowling has been sparse. The short ball of pace was held fast despite Brooks’ prolific ability on the pull and behind the wicket, while stiffness with the bowlers’ lines often allowed him to back away and open cover where deep protection was often non-existent. The fielding hasn’t helped either, and in the ferocity of the culture war around batting intent, it avoids that the best way to limit the need for extreme risk-taking is to make sure you don’t have to chase anymore. than necessary.
Form guide
Pakistan: LWLLL (last five completed games, latest first)
England: WLWLL
In the limelight
When the opposition piles up big scores for fun, don’t expect to get any credit as a bowler. Especially one who doesn’t collect many wickets. And still, Mohammad Nawaz, having conceded 94 in three matches for just one wicket, he is arguably Pakistan’s best T20 bowler. It’s a kind of selfless role he plays, acting as a left-arm spinner with only pace and line variations to rely on. He doesn’t possess the ability to make it big, but it’s uncanny how often a slight reduction in tempo in an English innings pace coincides with Nawaz’s introduction. He hasn’t been afraid to take an over or two in the powerplay either, and against an England team that has scored 580 runs in just under 60 overs, Nawaz has found a way to simply concede 7.83 in its dozen.
Evening conditions have cooled slightly in Karachi, although it remains quite humid. A fresh pitch will be used for this game.
Naseem Shah may return as Pakistan look to level the series, while the middle order could face a reshuffle as the hosts look for their best combination. Shadab is expected to come in at some point and, if available, will play directly in for Qadir.
Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt) 2 Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk) 3 Haider Ali 4 Shan Masood 5 Iftikhar Ahmed 6 Khushdil Shah/Asif Ali 7 Mohammad Nawaz 8 Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir 9 Mohammad Hasnain 10 Naseem Shah Nawaz Haris Rauf
England did not train on Saturday and are expected to make a few changes for the fourth T20I. Mark Wood is likely to be rested after his explosive burst on Friday, with Tom Helm or Olly Stone the most likely replacements. Hales could also bounce back despite Jacks’ impressive debut. David Willey might come in if Sam Curran is rested.
England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales/Will Jacks, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran/David Willey, 8 Liam Dawson 9 Reece Topley, 10 Adil Rashid , 11 Olly Stone
“You tend to be a bit fresh after seven months out. It’s been a long time and I felt very tired at the end. I know it’s only a T20 but it’s all the intensity of international cricket.”
England’s Mark Wood opens up his fearsome spell in his first game back from injury.