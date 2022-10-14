Fast-as-lightning 3D microprinting with two lasers

With light sheet 3D printing, objects are printed accurately and quickly on a micrometer scale with red and blue laser light. Credit: Vincent Hahn, KIT



Accurate, fast and inexpensive printing of objects from plastic is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has come a long way to achieve this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye. The international team published the work in Nature photonics.

Stereolithography 3D printing is currently one of the most popular additive manufacturing processes for plastics, both for private and industrial applications. In stereolithography, the layers of a 3D object are projected one at a time into a resin-filled container. The resin is cured by UV light. However, previous stereolithographic methods are slow and have too low a resolution. Light-sheet 3D printing, which is used by the KIT researchers, is a fast, high-resolution alternative.

3D printing with two colors in two stages

In light-sheet 3D printing, blue light is projected into a container filled with a liquid resin. The blue light pre-activates the resin. In a second phase, a red laser beam provides the extra energy needed to cure the resin. However, 3D printing can only rapidly print resins that quickly return from their pre-activated state to their original state. Only then can the next layer be printed.

As a result, the return time determines the waiting time between two successive layers and thus the printing speed. “For the resin we used, the return time was less than 100 microseconds, which allows for high print speeds,” said lead author Vincent Hahn of KIT’s Institute of Applied Physics (APH).

Structures the size of a micrometer in the blink of an eye

To take advantage of this new resin, the researchers built a special 3D printer. In this printer, blue laser diodes are used to project images into the liquid resin using a high-resolution display with a high frame rate. The red laser is formed into a thin “light plate” beam and crosses the blue beam vertically in the resin.

With this setup, the team was able to 3D print micrometer-sized parts in a few hundred milliseconds, i.e. in the blink of an eye. However, it should not stop there: “With more sensitive resins, we could even use LEDs instead of lasers in our 3D printer,” says Professor Martin Wegener of APH. “Ultimately, we want to 3D print structures that are centimeters in size, while maintaining micrometer resolution and high print speeds.”

Vincent Hahn et al, Light-sheet 3D microprinting via two-step bicolor absorption, Nature photonics (2022). Vincent Hahn et al, Light-sheet 3D microprinting via two-step bicolor absorption,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41566-022-01081-0

Provided by Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

