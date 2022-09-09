Fashion model Pia Miller toasts the Queen with a gin and tonic at an NFL match: ‘To Her Majesty’ 

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end.

The Government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who mourn a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.

Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who are grieving today, knowing they will feel they have lost a part of what makes their nation whole.

There is comfort in Her Majesty’s own words: “Sorrow is the price we pay for love.”

This is a loss we all feel, as few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II. In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amid rapid changes. Through the noise and tumult of the years she embodied and radiated a timeless decency and an enduring calm.

From the moment the young princess became queen, carrying on her shoulders the mighty weight of the institution into which she was born, Her Majesty made devotion to duty and service above herself the hallmark of her reign.

She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious, but also steadfast. In particular, we remember the compassion and personal kindness she showed to Australians affected by tragedy and disaster.

Throughout it all, she was a monarch who showed her humanity and fulfilled her duty with fidelity, integrity and humor. In this she was supported for so long and so lovingly by the late Prince Philip, her “strength and support” for 73 years.

From her famous maiden voyage to Australia, the only reigning sovereign she has ever visited, it was clear that Her Majesty had a special place in her heart for Australia.

Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she had occupied in ours.

As monarch for more than half of our Federation’s life, the relationship between Australia and Great Britain developed during Her Majesty’s reign.

The Queen greeted every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the judgment of the Australian people.

This was the deft and diplomatic way she connected the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, countries around the world that will mourn her passing.

Today marks the end of an era, the end of the second Elizabethan era. This time of mourning will pass, but the deep respect and warm respect in which the Australians have always cherished Her Majesty will never fade.

May she rest in eternal peace.