Fashion fraud! Cyber-security experts reveal tips to protect yourself while online shopping

With Labor Day just around the corner and the fall season fast approaching, many of us are eager to update our wardrobes just about now.

Luckily, we all know that buying a fun new outfit doesn’t have to break the bank. There are so many online stores that offer stylish and chic clothes at super affordable prices – your Instagram feed is probably full of them.

Unfortunately, style-conscious shoppers are often burned by fake pop-up ads and sites that promise clothes that never arrive or quality that doesn’t exist. So how do you recognize the good deals from the bad?

Cyber ​​security experts at Norton Lifelock reveal what to look out for.

Many e-shops offer legitimately good deals, but there are also some that turn out to be too good to be true.

Here, experts from Norton Lifelock – the global leader in consumer digital security – share helpful tips for a secure online shopping experience.

1. Check the domain and certificate

To avoid being faked by what looks like a real store, use a URL lookup tool like https://safeweb.norton.com/ to see if it is already known to be a malicious/scam domain

This includes the domain registration date. Scammers have to browse sites because they are detected as scams, so they usually have more recent registration dates.

2. Trust Your Instincts When a Site ‘Looks Like a Scam’

There are no hard and fast rules about a store’s appearance that can distinguish all legit e-shops from scam e-shops, but there are some red flags to watch out for. First of all, if a deal seems insanely too good to be true, it very well may.

3. The main way many scammers get you to visit their site is through social media ads

Unsolicited emails or texts that you haven’t signed up for, offering big sales are probably not legit either.

If you visit a site that you have advertised on social media, be extra vigilant as many of these are fake e-shops.

4. Many scams mislead customers through fake reviews – so don’t rely on them as any indication of authenticity or quality

First, many sellers on websites like Amazon pay for reviews. Shoppers can find out by checking whether all reviews are comparable, whether the reviewers have provided feedback only for the product in question, or whether the reviews are too generic.

Second, at major online retailers (especially Amazon), a common lure and switch scam is that a store can accumulate a lot of high ratings by selling a particular item (say, a hammer), then turning around for a completely different item (let’s say a T-shirt).

You can spot this scam by reading the reviews and seeing if they mention a specific product. Beware if the reviews seem to be separate from the product.

Third, smaller retailers may host their own rating systems that may not be reliable. That’s why it makes sense to look at reviews from multiple sources for similar products.

Many scams deceive customers through fake reviews. Reviews of products alone are not an indication of their authenticity or quality

5. Beware of lazy websites

While scammers can go to great lengths to make the front page of their e-shop, their product pages, and their payment pages look convincing, they are often deeply lazy about other aspects of the site.

For example, they know they won’t get repeat customers, so if they already have an account setup, their account setup will look weak and likely have very lax security.

Other signs of laziness will likely show up on the About Us page, which will likely have boilerplate text unrelated to the site.

The Contact Us page is likely to disappoint you, often with just a simple web form, Gmail or other free account to send messages as well.

6. Be wary of any site that pushes you to strange payment processing methods

If the site only accepts one such payment method, or advertises many payment methods, but only offers one payment method that works, keep this in mind.

Most established websites accept credit cards and PayPal.

The bottom line – e-shopping has become the norm; it is convenient and can be cost effective.

In addition to clothing, Americans buy very large tickets, such as houses and cars, at the click of a mouse.

And some of the best buys you’ll find are out there. But be smart, take precautions and think twice before hitting ‘buy now’ the next time you’re scrolling in the middle of the night instead of sleeping.