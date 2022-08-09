Fashion fans distributed £2,000 Louis Vuitton Paint Can bag from Virgil Abloh’s latest collection

Fashion fans are divided as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s bag, modeled after a paint can, has gone on sale.

The LV Paint Can bag, which costs £1,980, is described on the Paris fashion house’s website as ‘a hugely creative alternative to a conventional bag’.

But while some appreciate the artistry behind the unconventional men’s accessory, others have labeled it “awful.”

Available in six colors, the Louis Vuitton LV Paint Can bag features a metal handle and adjustable strap

Some fans were unsure of the collection, calling the Paint Can Bag ‘terrible’

Available in a variety of colors from Virgil Abloh’s palette, the coated canvas and cowhide bag even features a metal handle to resemble the real thing.

Louis Vuitton advertises that the bag has enough room for two phones, with an adjustable strap that you can remove.

The bag made its debut at the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, the last show largely designed by Artistic Director Virgil Abloh before his death.

Abloh died in November 2021 at the age of 41 after battling a rare cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

The Fall/Winter 2022 collection is believed to be 95% complete by the time Abloh passed away.

When the show debuted, thank you described it as “playful, romantic, sometimes surreal, and all backed by that ingenious intellectualism.”

The late designer is said to have been inspired in his prints and colors by artists such as Gustave Courbet and Giorgio de Chirico.

The show notes described the collection as Abloh’s “Boyhood Ideology” as if the world is seen through the lens of an innocent child.

The notes read, “Dreams can come true.”

When the Paint Can Bag was first seen on the catwalk, it attracted a lot of attention from fashion fans who were divided about its appearance.

Commenting on the bag after Louis Vuitton posted the collection in its color palette on Instagram, some people mocked the statement accessory.

Someone wrote: ‘Always wanted my own paint can. All my hopes and dreams have come true.’

Another, who seemed totally stunned by the bag, simply wrote, “Huh?”

A Louis Vuitton fan admitted that while she admired the fashion house, she was not on board with the collection.

She wrote: ‘I love LV, but this is terrible!’

The collection was designed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director Virgil Abloh

Abloh (pictured at the Off-White Women’s Autum/Winter 2019/2020 show in Paris) died last November at age 41 after battling a rare cancer

While some people were fans of the bag, others were confused by the concept and some flatly mocked it

However, there were many fans of Abloh’s vision, with one person writing, ‘Oh my God, love this one.’

On Twitter, fans were similarly divided about the bag, with some people slamming the design.

Someone wrote: ‘Since when is wearing paint a fashion?’

They added: “This is as ridiculous as it gets,” criticizing the price of the bag.

Another person said they were fans of the avant-garde design.

They wrote, “I like this kind of ridiculousness.”

The bag is available in Abloh’s signature colors of purple, orange, red, green, yellow and blue on a white base.

Despite some fashion fans frowning, the LV Paint Can Bag is expected to have a long waiting list of those desperate for the statement piece.