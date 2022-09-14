Fashion Critical’s hilarious review of the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet celebrity looks

Hollywood’s biggest stars descended to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

fashion criticisman anonymous satirical Australian red carpet commentator shared their brutal analysis of the best and worst celebrity outfits after the event in a gallery of 35 images on their popular Facebook page.

From Zendaya’s “royal” dress to Kaley Cuoco star Kaley Cuoco’s “baphon-esque” outfit and Sarah Paulson’s “pillowcase”-esque dress, the hilarious critic didn’t hide their critiques.

Always a favorite on the red carpet is Euphoria star Zendaya who became the youngest two-time Emmy winner in an ‘elegant’ black strapless Valentino dress with a wide skirt, but Fashion Critical noted a minor hiccup.

Zendaya has gone horribly royal with this elegant dress. I think she knew she had a smoking hot chance to win. She is the personification of Hollywood, although I would like to lift the body a bit,” they wrote.

Fans in the comments agreed with one joking ‘she looks scared to stand up or the bewbs pop out’, while another was impressed that the dress had pockets and a third called it ‘simple and stylish’ .

Kaley Cuoco didn’t make many best-dressed lists this year with her pink mesh Dolce and Gabbana mullet dress that Fashion Critical liked “so much” but looked “baphon-esque.”

First, the length is wrong. It is too short in the front. The shoe is a CRIME. Where’s the hot pink toenail? It’s very skating meets Toddlers and Tiaras, but I’d wear the S*** OUT OF IT,” they said.

“Needs seriously sharp accessories to get out of the nursery dress up box and that didn’t work out here.”

They thought New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey’s turquoise dress looked like a ‘polly pocket’ or ‘old-fashioned prom dress’

The mystery reviewer rated Amanda Seyfried’s “ethereal” sparkly Armani Privé gown for its “pretty color” and the “barely there” mesh overlay that they said gave “fringe-neck lizard vibes.”

While Fashion Critical thought Sarah Paulson looked “amazing” in her interesting Louis Vuitton top and smoking ensemble, they likened it to a “pillowcase.”

“When your head is on the pillowcase at 6:00 PM, but your feet are on the red carpet at 6:10 PM. Just cut a small hole in the pillowcase, remove and put your head through. HABERDASHERY, Aisle 5,’ they laughed.

“Few people could put on this twisted placemat collar. The skirt is best on the floor.’

A spot on many worst-dressed lists earned “young poppet” Julia Garner’s Gucci outfit with a bizarre diamond cut above the navel, but Fashion Critical admired the risqué look.

She’s also pushing some FARSHUN boundaries with this curious dress. I don’t really care, but she looks very FARSHUN, especially when she’s wearing the platforms of the season,” they said.

One commenter laughed that the young actress looked like she was “ready for her 12 week ultrasound,” while another said she was dressed appropriately for abdominal surgery.

Fashion Critical also liked Reese Witherspoon’s shimmering strapless number, but felt like they’d seen her similar styles before.

“I honestly had to do a date check because we’ve seen old Reece wear this dude about 45 times. But if it isn’t broken???’ They wrote.

The red carpet reviewer liked Chrissy Teigen's "fantastic dress" but gave her a "slight DO YA HAIR violation" for her unstyled locks, thinking that the New Zealand actress's shaggy turquoise dress Melanie Lynskey looked like a 'polly pocket' or 'old fashioned prom dress'.

Another “do your hair break” went to Juno Temple whose outfit was called “terribly boring.”

WHO gets invited to the Emmys and picks a plain black dress? DON’T HECKIN’ ME that’s damn sure,’ they ranted.

They were “not crazy” about Amy Poehler’s Emmy look, saying “the bracelets and neckline take it into dangerous Pamela Anderson territory,” saying Ariana DeBose’s lilac dress looked like “Supre released a couture collection.” .

Fashion Critical compared newcomer Sydney Sweeney’s style to Helen Mirren’s and was shocked by Sophie Thatcher’s revealing mesh clothing.

‘CHRIST ON A FISHTRAWLER, what’s this called love?? Looks like a few bewbs got caught in the bycatch,” the fashion commentator said.

As for the men, Fashion Critical was excited by the guys who turned away from the traditional and “dull” black suits, saying they were “encouraged” by Nicholas Hoult’s flared pants and loved Toheeb Jimoh’s white wrap jacket, but those were them not like that. especially about Adam Scott’s gear.

“This looks like when Steve Martin pulls out the mothballed old tuxedo in the attic and tries to wear it to his daughter’s wedding in Father of the Bride,” they said.