Fashion and beauty Boxing Day 2022 purchases you don’t want to miss

Australia
By Jacky
The INKEY list: Throughout December, myINKEY Rewards members can get a 15 percent discount site-wide.

ugly swan: Save 40 percent on the wild family pack, which brings it down to $108, and save 27 percent on wild hair towels.

The eyelash rehabilitation: Get 20 percent off site-wide starting December 26.

VS Sassoon: Until January 4, get 25 percent off the Curl Secret Optimum range at Big W and 20 percent off all VS Sassoon products.

Eyelash Therapy Australia: Up to 40 percent off sitewide from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

Instant Mani Co: 15 percent off sitewide with code BOXINGDAY from December 24th to 27th.

Daily Naturals: 20 percent off site-wide from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28.

TBH Skin Care: 15 percent off sitewide with code BOXINGDAY from December 26th to 28th.

RAW CANVAS: 25 percent off sitewide with code BOXINGDAY and a $100 minimum spend December 26-27.

Bangn Body: Unlock mystery gifts when you spend $80 or more for one day only.

Stem skin care: Mystery discount at checkout with code BOXINGDAY from December 26 to January 3.

Barni Skin: 20 percent off sitewide with code BOXINGDAY on December 26.

Naked Sundays: 15 percent off sitewide with code BOXING15 on December 26.

Par Olive: 20 percent off site-wide from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28.

Swiss: From December 25 to December 31, get an extra 20 percent off already discounted items store-wide with code EXTRA20.

Clemence Organics: Spend $50 and get a $69.98 2-in-1 facial exfoliant and mask for free with code BD2IN1. Valid from December 26 to December 31.

Bali Body: 30 percent discount on the range of solar products on December 26.

BB skin: Vitamin D serum gift with purchase with every order.

Anastasia Beverly Hills: 50 percent off Brow Freeze and Brow Freeze Applicator from Sephora (discount is on individual items, don’t need to be bought together). While supplies last until December 31, 2022.

Glowie Co: 20 percent off the entire store sale from December 26 at 10 a.m. to December 27 at 5 p.m.

Go bald: 40 percent off sitewide.

Happy Skin Co: Up to 50 percent off Sitewide + Free Gift + Free Shipping.

The quick click: Up to 70 percent off sales from December 23 to December 31.

Vida Glow: Save up to 25 percent off.

cheeky: Boxing Day with free shopping from 23 to 30 December.

St. Tropez: 40 percent off Priceline from December 26, 2022 – January 4, 2023 and 50 percent off at Chemist Warehouse on December 26.

The basic collective: 25 percent off sitewide until December 31, just use code BOXING25 at checkout.

SmileDirect Club: $200 off their aligners with code: BSDC2022 in their Boxing Day sale.

Tailor-made skin technology: 20 percent off storewide and orders over $350 receive a free gift with a $50 purchase.

Silvi: 50 percent discount on all bamboo bedding (vegan range)

