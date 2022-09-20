Fascist! Labour MP’s aide screams at father holding baby

<!–

A trans activist who was caught on camera yelling swear words at a man holding a baby and calling him a fascist has been identified as an aide to a Labor MP.

Carly-May Kavanagh is a policy officer in the House of Commons for Brighton MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

Miss Kavanagh was with another woman who even called the baby a “little fascist.”

The footage shows the women yelling at the unidentified man with the baby in his arms during a rally in Brighton. Miss Kavanagh has since apologized.

She apparently demonstrated against supporters of the Standing For Women organization who held a demonstration in a Brighton park on Sunday.

The group ‘Reclaim Pride Brighton’ described the Standing For Women event as part of a ‘transphobic hate tour’ and claimed that ‘fascists’ were trying to ‘inspire hatred for transgender people’.

The protesters disrupted speeches by Standing For Women founder Kellie-Jay Keen and other speakers.

Police made two arrests in clashes between the rival groups after smoke bombs were dropped. Several hundred attended the event.

The video footage featuring Miss Kavanagh and a friend was posted to Twitter and has been viewed approximately 750,000 times. Boyfriend calls baby a ‘little fascist’

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has received death threats from trans fans, said of the incident: “I see the Be Kind brigade hiding behind their black masks again, throwing smoke bombs, yelling ‘scum’ at women who standing up for their sex-based rights and roaring abuse against lesbians.”

Miss Kavanagh then joins in and says to the unknown man, “F****** fascist…you think that’s a good idea, don’t you, to raise a kid who believes this filth… You’re disgusting.’ At some point, she comes within inches of the baby, who remains calm.

Miss Kavanagh later tweeted: ‘I’ve let the trans community down. I am ashamed of my actions.’