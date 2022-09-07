‘Fascism is a big word’: Hillary calls for more ‘careful’ language after Biden’s MAGA attacks

Hillary Clinton called on all parties to cut inflammatory language from political life during an interview on Wednesday amid warnings about increasing violence across the country.

The former secretary of state — whose run for president was marked by giving the world the word “deplorable” to supporters of Donald Trump — made her plea shortly after President Joe Biden used the term “semi-fascism” to describe the philosophy of describe the former president.

The result is a feeling that Biden has given up trying to unite the nation ahead of the midterm elections.

“Fascism is a very big word,” Clinton said during an appearance on The View.

“I know, but so is socialism and Republicans call any Democrat who wants people to get health care ‘socialist’, so I think we have to be careful with our language.”

In a speech to donors last month, Biden cracked down on MAGA Republicans. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy underlying the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism”

However, she did not directly criticize Biden, suggesting that he had a point in calling out Republicans.

“I think the problem is that if you go through the features of authoritarian regimes, unfortunately you see too many features on our Republican side,” she said.

“And my fervent hope is that the Republicans themselves will start to reject all that…verbally, vocally, in their moods and, you know, mold the Republican Party back to where it was and not Trump’s party. . Which I think is very dangerous for the country.’

Biden angered many Republicans with a campaign speech late last month.

“What we are seeing now is the beginning or the death knell for the extreme MAGA philosophy,” he told party donors in the Washington suburb of Rockville.

The result was a response from Republicans, furious that they were labeled as some sort of extremists.

Biden had to make it clear that he was not referring to all Republicans.

Clinton defended Biden, saying it was a much-needed speech given recent events in the country.

Clinton makes the rounds of TV studios with daughter Chelsea to promote their new show Gutsy. They go on an extended road trip to tell the stories of women pioneers – from artists to teachers and others who have made a difference.

“I think he has done the country a very important service by giving his speech, because too many people are not yet aware of how fragile our democracy is.

“And I’m not going to question the language he used, because there’s been so much that’s gone beyond what I’d ever dreamed…from January 6, but so many threats of violence and concerns people are expressing about the country that’s coming out.” falling apart and all that, I think he did a real service.

“I personally thought it was a strong, necessary speech.”

Clinton, 74, appeared alongside her daughter Chelsea as part of an effort to promote their new Apple+ TV series Gutsy.

As part of their promotion, they have appeared on a series of TV shows to talk about their new venture.

Clinton was asked on CBS if she would ever run for president.

“No, no,” she replied.

“But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions.”

And this week, she made new headlines by taking a jab at Trump after he and his supporters tried to deviate from the FBI raid on his home by raising the old number of her private email server.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails… As Trump’s troubles continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard’.

“The fact is, I had zero emails that were classified.”

FBI agents seized more than 11,000 government documents from Mar-a-Lago . last month

Clinton used Twitter to complain about attacks on her while Trump is under investigation

A 2016 FBI investigation concluded that she and her aides were “extremely careless” in their handling of classified information — and classified information was contained in emails sent and received by an address she maintained on a non-governmental server. .

But then director James Comey said that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

He later rowed back and said there was very little classified information. And subsequent investigations revealed none of the emails in question contained “classified” markings.

Her detractors have brought the episode back into the news in recent days as they try to defend Trump.

FBI agents last month found more than 11,000 government documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, including highly sensitive classified documents.

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, he claimed it was all part of an effort to silence him.

“Even media companies that are quite left-wing have come out and said we can’t believe this is happening in the US,” he told thousands of supporters in Wilkes-Barre.

“We are being attacked by the same groups, the FBI and DOJ, who stated just a few years ago that no reasonable accuser would charge Crooked Hillary after she set up a secret illegal server to monitor her family’s pay-for-play schemes.” hide.

‘Full of classified information, to be looted by foreign hackers. Do you know that happened? And then 30,000 emails deleted, think about that.’