Fascinating time-lapse map travel explosive spread of Covid variant the ‘Kraken’

The rapid spread of an explosive new Covid strain around the world has been exposed by a fascinating time-lapse map.

According to World Health Organization bosses, XBB.1.5, nicknamed “the Kraken,” is the most transmissible strain detected since the start of the pandemic.

It has now been spotted in at least 29 countries after first appearing in New York in October. It sparked a flurry of cases and took off faster than any variant since Omicron first took the world by storm last winter.

Despite being extremely contagious, experts insist that the strain – an Omicron spin-off – is just as mild as its ancestors.

The map shows where cases of XBB.1.5 had been detected on October 22

The map shows where XBB.1.5 cases had been detected as of November 10

The map shows where XBB.1.5 cases had been detected on December 1

The map shows where cases of XBB.1.5 had been detected on December 29

But it has still sparked panic over its mutations and increased transmissibility, raising concerns that it could fuel a new wave of infections.

Officials in the UK would have a face mask, work from home and social distancing guidance ready if pressure, including from Covid patients, leaves the NHS in ‘risk of collapse’.

Surveillance data suggests the strain, a fusion of variants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75, already accounts for 75 percent of cases in the hardest-hit parts of the US.

The map, created by Melbourne-based data visualization expert Mike Honey based on figures from the global pathogen database Gisaid, shows 28 cases have been recorded in the UK.

This includes 24 in England, two in Wales and one each in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Virus trackers in the UK say around 4 percent of new cases, or one in 25, are due to XBB.1.5.

But according to the Sanger Institute, one of the UK’s largest Covid surveillance centres, rates in the Wirral are believed to be as high as 50 per cent.

German health chiefs today expressed concern over the tension, which they are monitoring. One case has been detected in the country so far.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said: “Hopefully we will get through the winter before such a variant can spread among us.”

The World Health Organization yesterday warned that XBB.1.5 is the “most transmissible” strain ever seen in the pandemic.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and technical lead for WHO’s Covid response, said: ‘The reason for this is the mutations in this sub-variant of Omicron that allow this virus to attach to the cell and multiply easily.’

XBB.1.5 has acquired 14 new mutations in the virus’s spike proteins, compared to its ancestor strains.

These mutations include F486P, which helps it evade Covid-fighting antibodies generated in response to vaccination or previous infection.

Another change – S486P – would improve its ability to bind to cells.

In theory, this means that people who have been vaccinated or had a previous infection may be more susceptible to infection, although this is not necessarily a serious illness.

Antibodies are only part of the overall immune response to Covid, while other virus-fighting agents such as T cells play a vital role.

Figures from the Sanger Institute, one of the UK’s largest Covid surveillance centers, show XBB.1.5 was spotted nine times in the week to December 17. Five of the cases were spotted in Wirral in Merseyside, where scientists estimate it is behind 50 per cent of cases. One XBB.1.5 sample was sequenced in Stroke-on-Trent, where 20 percent of cases are believed to be caused by the strain. Telford and Wrekin in Shropshire (11 per cent), Tower Hamlets in London (50 per cent) and Cornwall (33 per cent) all reported one strain caused by the Omicron subvariant

Figures from the Sanger Institute, one of the UK’s largest Covid surveillance centres, show that 4 per cent of cases in the week to December 17 were caused by XBB.1.5 (shown in purple, bottom right)

On December 17, XBB.1.5 was first listed on the institute’s virus dashboard, which is updated weekly

Some experts are shocked by its contagiousness, because while previous infections and vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness and death, new strains could fuel new waves of infections, inevitably straining health services.

And WHO experts fear that XBB.1.5 could be the gateway to a scarier variant.

The more infections that occur, the more chances the virus has to mutate and evolve.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told MailOnline that the emergence of the species is a ‘wake-up call’ and could exacerbate Britain’s NHS crisis.

He said: ‘The XBB.1.5 variant is highly contagious and is increasing hospitalizations in New York, especially among the elderly.

“Dwindling immunity, more indoor mixing due to the cold weather, and the lack of other mitigations, such as wearing face masks, are also contributing to this wave of infections in the US.”

Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that most of the new variants ‘go extinct within a few weeks’.

However, the sharp increase in the prevalence of XBB.1.5 is “definitely very concerning” and suggests “quite a dramatic growth benefit and enough to spark another wave of infections,” he said.

But nine in ten Brits over twelve get a double shot, while seven in ten have had a booster. And those most at risk from the virus — such as the elderly and the immunocompromised — have had multiple rounds of repeats.

The graph shows the proportion of cases per week caused by each variant, according to surveillance data. It suggests the prevalence of XBB.1.5 jumped from 22 percent to 41 percent in just one week

U.S. hospitalizations rose 40 percent in the month to December 28, from 1.2 to 1.7 admissions per 100,000 people

The number of Covid-infected people taking up beds in wards across England rose to over 8,600 on December 21, the latest available data shows. The figure is up 29 percent in a week

In addition, almost all Britons are believed to have had the virus at some point since the start of the pandemic, further boosting the immune response.

In addition, the species does not appear to be associated with any more serious disease.

Covid hospitalizations in the US, where the strain is most prevalent, rose 40 percent in the month to December 28. But experts said there is no indication that XBB.1.5 is behind the rise in severe cases.

Dr. Barbara Mahon, director of the CDC’s Division of Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses, said CBS newsWe predict that it will become the dominant variety in the northeastern region of the country and that it will increase in all regions of the country.

“There is no suggestion at this time that XBB.1.5 is more serious.”

And not all experts are concerned.

Professor Eric Topol, a molecular medicine expert at Scripps Research in California, said the strain does not appear to be a “scariant” – his term for worrisome versions of the virus.

He told the Financial times: ‘This is the real thing and we are betting on our immunity wall of infections, vaccinations, boosters and their combinations to help withstand its impact.

Omicron was labeled the most contagious variant ever when it first emerged in November 2021. A former WHO official said it was as contagious as measles.

It has since splintered into dozens of sub-variants, most of which have died out or have not caused any concern.

However, BA.2 caused record cases last spring and BA.5 caused another spike in August, with around 17,000 and 14,000 Britons in hospital respectively at each peak.

