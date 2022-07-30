Faroe Islanders slaughter 100 bottlenose dolphins as sea turns red in sickening scenes 

Advertisement

Yesterday’s horrific slaughter of more than 100 dolphins has been strongly condemned by animal rights groups.

The massacre in the Faroe Islands was so bloody that the sea turned a deep red when the bottlenose dolphins were stabbed with spears and dragged to the shore.

Residents of Skálafjörður drove the dolphins into a bay and imprisoned them before wading into the shallows to stab them with spears, hooks and knives.

The animals were stretched out on a pier, and many of them were dismembered on the shore.

The ‘hunt’ comes just weeks after the Faroese government set an annual dolphin catch limit at 500 per year, and less than a year after 1,400 Atlantic white-sided dolphins were killed in a single weekend.

The killing of dolphins and whales has long been championed by many in the Faroe Islands, who see it as part of their culture and tradition

The dolphins were taken out of the water and scattered on a pier near Skálafjörður, where they were slaughtered

Conservation group The Blue Planet Society condemned the incident, saying: ‘This is nothing short of outrageous and a new low, even by Faroese standards’

Residents claim that the mass killing of dolphins is an important part of their tradition and history and complements the islanders’ diet.

Animal rights groups, however, have labeled the practice “barbaric” and “ecocide.”

The Blue Planet Society, a conservation organization, condemned the massacre on social media and shared graphic photos of the dolphins.

The group said in a post: ‘TERRIBLE NEWS – 100 bottlenose dolphins killed in the hunt in the Faroe Islands today

‘Some of these bottlenose dolphins may be the same animals that bring so much joy to people in the UK and elsewhere.

‘The Faroe Islands have no right to kill these highly intelligent animals, they belong to everyone.

The highly intelligent mammals were herded to a bay in the Faroe Islands before being stabbed with spears, knives and hooks

The July 29 killing of 100 dolphins comes a year after 1,400 were killed in one weekend

“This is nothing short of outrageous and a new low, even by Faroese standards.

“If the UK, Denmark and the EU do not act now to stop the utterly irresponsible slaughter of highly protected species, they will be complicit in this ecocide.”

The island’s whale sheriff said the hunt marked the first time dolphins had been killed with a spear designed to reduce suffering. However, experts have questioned whether using the spear is more humane.

Astrid Fuchs, policy manager at Whales and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), called for action against the Faroe Islands over the dolphin killings.

He said: ‘Killing 100 of these dolphins is a political signal to show the world that the dolphin hunters in the Faroe Islands don’t care about the opinions of their own people or the international community.

“We sincerely hope that the UK and the EU will respond to this position with appropriate diplomatic and economic pressure.”

The WDC also claimed that a poll found most Faroes opposed hunting — largely because dolphin meat is not in high demand and the animals are not part of the island’s traditional whales.

The charities both said they would try to end the dolphin killings in the future.