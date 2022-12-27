Farmers think they are the best lovers for the fourth year in a row, a study reveals

Farmers are considered competent lovers and top the list for the fourth year in a row, with two-thirds rating their bedroom performance as ‘stellar’.

The study by sex toy company Lelo UK also saw doctors in second place and architects in third, according to Sun.

Builders ranked fourth, and artists, advertising agents, designers, and accountants were also rated at the top of the sensual scale, as were plumbers and hairdressers.

However, the outlook looked bleaker for salespeople, scientists, mechanics, teachers, electricians, IT staff, and engineers, who were less confident in their abilities to please a lover.

Fun on the farm! Farmers rated themselves the best lovers for the fourth year in a row in a survey by sex toy company Lelo UK (File photo)

And while they’re used to laying down the law in the kitchen or courtroom, chefs and judges weren’t as confident in the bedroom as technicians.

The luxury pleasure brand asked 2,000 people to rate its games, with the workers coming in first place.

The same survey found that doctors were the second most self-qualifying profession, while architects were also highly confident in their abilities.

It is the fourth year in a row that farmers have topped the list of most confident lovers, after an earlier study by Lelo published in 2018 returned the same results.

Builders ranked fourth at the top of the professions that are most confident in the bedroom (File photo)

At the time, the survey found that farmers were not only considered the ultimate lovers, but also one of the most active professions in the bedroom, with a third of the surveyed farming population reporting having sex once a day.

67 percent of farmers rated themselves “incredible” in the bedroom, while 63 percent of doctors, 43 percent of architects and 40 percent of journalists rated their skill as such. . the daily star reported at the time.

It comes as a ‘clueless’ trader has been roasted for providing unsolicited sexual advice that thousands believe is ‘absolutely wrong’.

British tradie Jason claimed he knew how to make women climax in bed, only to be mercilessly criticized by those who disagreed with his advice.

“When she’s almost there, talk to her, trust me,” he said on TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, most of the women in the comments disagreed with the tradie’s unwanted suggestion.

“If I was almost there and you start talking, we’re done and I’m running out without you,” one woman wrote.

No, I repeat, DO NOT talk to him about it!!! Unless she starts the conversation, just focus on what you’re doing,” another pleaded.

A third commented: ‘Absolutely NOT! Don’t talk, I’m concentrating! Keep doing what you’re doing, not faster or slower.

“Don’t talk to us about it…leave us alone with our thoughts, just keep doing what you’re doing,” added another.

Doctors also believed they were great lovers and came second on Lelo UK’s list (File photo)

Jason also captioned the video “Please guys” with a praying hands emoji, even though he’s not a medical expert.

Other women urged men not to take her advice because “it won’t do any good.”

‘No thanks, that will ruin me,’ wrote one woman with a laughing emoji.

‘Literally not,’ said another, a third added: ‘WHAT?! No!!!! Do not do that!’

A handful of other clueless men wanted more details, while some women supported the advice.

‘So like, ‘You can do it, I believe in you,'” a man asked, and a woman said, ‘How did you get so smart?’

Another woman wanted to know who taught her how to do this during sex.

‘What woman lied to you and why do the rest of your lovers have to suffer?!’ she said.

