Farmer Wants A Wife’s Will Simpson lashes out at ‘unpredictable’ Alicia before sending her home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Farmer Wants a Wife star Will Simpson was caught off guard on Monday night’s episode after a contestant made the surprising decision to leave the series.

The 24-year-old was surprised to learn that Alicia Galloway had told her fellow candidates she wanted to go home, despite having feelings for the farmer.

Alicia said she wanted to leave because she felt a huge “distance” between them and saw no future with Will.

Farmer Wants a Wife star Will Simpson (pictured) was caught off guard on Monday night’s episode after a contestant made the surprising decision to leave the series

Alicia was forced to break the news to Will after being confronted by Madi over dinner.

“I’m a bit lost now,” Will replied.

“So basically I talked to the girls today and said I wanted to go home,” she continued.

A confused Will replied, “Okay? Did you want to talk?’ before pulling her aside.

The 24-year-old was surprised to find that Alicia Galloway (pictured) told her fellow contestants that she wanted to leave the reality show

Alicia was forced to break the news to Will after being confronted by Madi over dinner (pictured)

“I want to be here 100 percent,” she told him.

“For the past few days I felt like I didn’t want to be here because I felt a huge distance between us.”

“I’m really sorry I didn’t include that part of the story.”

“I’m a bit lost now,” Will replied, before Alicia explained, “So basically I had a chat with the girls today and told them I wanted to go home.”

“I want to be here 100 percent,” she told him. ‘I had the feeling for the past few days that I didn’t want to be here because I felt a huge distance between us’

Will said he felt Alicia was unfair for not being honest about how she was feeling before he decided to send her home.

“The most important things for me are honesty and trust is what I look for in a relationship,” he told her.

‘I can’t go on. It’s too unpredictable. It is too much. That’s not what I’m here for,” he said.

“The most important things to me are honesty and trust is what I look for in a relationship,” he told her