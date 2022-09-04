Farmer Wants A Wife’s Will is left shocked as Keely QUITS the show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Will was devastated after Keely quit on Sunday night’s episode.

The 24-year-old personal assistant decided to leave after falling during a country ball with the other participants.

Keely admitted to the incident to “put things into perspective” and made her realize she wanted to go back home.

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Will Was Shocked After Keely STOPPED The Show After An ‘Embarrassing’ Fall At Sunday Night Country Ball

“I really think I should leave,” she told Will.

“My body tells me to relax and I’m just trying too hard for this.”

“Of course I’m sad, but I understand and respect your decision to go home,” said the disappointed farmer.

The 24-year-old personal assistant decided to leave after falling during a country ball with the other participants

Earlier in the episode, Keely was dancing with the other contestants at the country ball when she fell to the floor.

“He’ll think I’m a klutz,” Keely said, an emotional one.

“I feel like an idiot. I filled my chances with Will and it definitely makes me not want to be here right now.”

“I definitely think I should leave. My body is telling me to relax and I’m just trying too hard for this,” she said

She admitted she felt “embarrassed,” but the fall made her realize her relationship with Will “wasn’t working.”

“I don’t know if my emotions are sky high because I’ve embarrassed myself, but it put me in perspective to say it’s not working,” she said.

Farmer Wants A Wife continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Seven