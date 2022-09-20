Farmer Wants A Wife’s Paige Marsh delivers savage blow to two contestants

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Paige Marsh dealt a huge blow to contestants on Tuesday night’s episode of the Channel Seven dating show.

After an emotional get-together the night before, Paige announced that she didn’t want to take Dylan or Glen on a 24-hour date.

Paige admitted she felt no connection with 26-year-old carpenter Glen, though he said he liked her and was attracted to her.

And as she began to feel something with 29-year-old carpenter Dylan, he told her he felt nothing more than a friendship.

“I actually feel very clear about where I am this morning,” she told presenter Natalie Gruzlewski.

“I want love, and I want that potential for love, so I’ve really persevered and tried to grow and build things.

“What I have to do is listen to myself, and today I’m not going to ask either gentleman to go out with me.”

The rest of the farmers and partners were shocked by her decision.

“I’ve made the decision to send both boys home,” she told them.

“Wow,” Gruzlewski said in shock, “that means your love story ends here.”

Paige then hugged her participants goodbye before driving into the sunset herself.

Dylan later told cameras that he could see Paige’s face when she said she had made up her mind.

“It was a friendship that grew, and unfortunately it was nothing else,” Dylan said.

