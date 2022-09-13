Farmer Wants A Wife’s Lyndsay is left heartbroken after Benjamin’s shock confession

<!–

Farmer Wants a Wife star Lyndsay was in tears after Farmer Benjamin Jackson made a surprising confession on Tuesday night’s episode.

During a sit-down chat, Lyndsay confessed her feelings for him, before asking him if he had pursed his lips with any of the other women vying for his attention.

“Did you kiss anyone else?” she asked.

Farmer Benjamin nodded in agreement, before Lyndsay asked, “Erin?”

Lyndsay was heartbroken by the hairy hunk’s reaction.

Benjamin went on to admit that he felt uncomfortable after confessing to kissing two out of three of his dates.

Benjamin then pulled Hannah aside—the only woman he didn’t kiss—and told her she was the only one he didn’t bond with.

“It’s not like I’m trying to keep secrets, I’m not trying to cheat,” he told her.

“I’ve been assigned a friend zone tonight,” Hannah confessed.

“I think when I heard that Ben had kissed Lyndsay and Erin tonight, I got the feeling that I wasn’t even second best, like third best,” Hannah said before adding, “Yeah, it sucked.”

“I thought he hadn’t kissed anyone, it’s the biggest kick in the stomach for me,” Hannah said.

Despite sharing a kiss with Benjamin, Lyndsay felt the same.

Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Sunday at 7:30 pm on channel 7