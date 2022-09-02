Farmer Wants a Wife star Paige Marsh reveals she didn’t grow up on a farm

<!–

Farmer Wants a Wife star Paige Marsh spoke about her unusual journey to become a sheep and cattle farmer during an interview on Sunrise on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who was joined by fellow farmers Ben Scowen, Harry Lloyd and Will Simpson, told hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington that she had only been working the land since 2017, when she moved from Brisbane to Cassilis, in central west NSW.

Although she said moving to the countryside was the best decision she’d ever made, living so remote made it difficult for her to meet the right man.

‘I didn’t grow up on a farm. So I’m from Brisbane. I moved to New South Wales in 2017 and worked at the station there [ever since],’ she said.

Paige, who has five men competing for her heart on Channel Seven’s dating show, works as a station worker on a 12,500-acre estate and couldn’t be happier.

In a recent trailer for FWAW, Paige said she loved her job and certainly “didn’t leave it,” meaning her winning contestant must be willing to leave city life behind.

When Matt, who is filling in for Sunrise host David Koch, asked if it was harder to find love as a farm woman, she said it was easier — but only in theory.

“Technically, you would think it was easier for me because there are generally more men in the industry, but we’re starting to see more women coming through to work in [agriculture]which is great,” she said.

“It’s hard to meet anyone when you’re in the countryside anyway,” she added.

Fellow farmer Ben has more than himself to look out for as he embarks on his journey for love.

The 33-year-old from NSW is the father of a three-year-old daughter, who he shares with his ex-partner, and said they’re ‘definitely coming as a duo’.

He told Natalie and Matt that his daughter is his top priority and that he wants to keep her on the farm to “give her the lifestyle I had growing up.”

Paige and Ben will be joined on the show by Benjamin from Guyra, NSW, Harry from Kyabram, Victoria and Will from Berriwillock, Victoria.

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on Sunday, September 4 at 7pm on Channel Seven and 7plus

Meanwhile, former Sunrise host Sam Armytage also joins the upcoming season of Farmer Wants a Wife as guest host.

Sam, who married wealthy farmer Richard Lavender in late 2020, will help with the matchmaking process along with host Natalie Gruzlewski.

