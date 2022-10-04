Farmer Wants a Wife star Jess Cova lashes out at ‘bizarre’ editing trick

<!–

Farmer Wants a Wife’s Jess Cova has criticized the show’s editing, saying that a lot of important information was missing from the final version.

The 26-year-old told the Daily Telegraph that she was wrongly portrayed as not wanting to move to the country to live with farmer Will Simpson.

She insisted this was not true and that some key scenes highlighting their developing relationship were not shown.

Farmer Wants a Wife stars Will Simpson and Jess Cova (pictured) finished Monday night’s final episode together looking forward to their future

According to Jess, there is no in-depth discussion between her and Will, 26, about moving to his farm, nor is there a scene where they talk about Will going to Italy to visit Jess’ grandmother.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t show much of it. I think that’s how it goes with editing, for how they want to portray their storylines,” she said.

She also referred to the sneaky reality TV editing trick known as “franken biting,” a technique where several audio clips are put together into a new sentence in post-production.

“The relationship we were building at the time is so much stronger than what they portrayed” [on screen]she added.

“But they have to leave the viewers guessing. It’s very bizarre. I had to remind myself that it’s TV and I’m a character.”

Will and Jess finished Monday night’s final as a couple and said they were looking forward to their future.

The couple revealed that they were still madly in love and had in fact moved in together.

Jess moved to Berriwillock, Victoria, to live with her new boyfriend a few weeks after filming, with Will saying the couple have a “special kind of love.”

In the finale, Farmer Will was torn between Jess and fellow contestant Madi Simpson.

He said of his decision, “I came in with an open mind regarding love and falling in love, but yeah, I honestly didn’t think I’d get to where I am now.”

After weighing up his feelings for both ladies, Will realized that his heart belonged to Jess.

“When I look to my future, I see you in it. I want you in it. I’m really falling in love with you, and I want to give us a chance and I really hope you do too,” he said.

‘I do! Sure I will! Oh, I tremble!’ Jess replied as she kissed Will.