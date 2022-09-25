Farmer Wants A Wife star is caught FAKING his living situation

<!–

A Farmer Wants a Wife star has been caught using someone else’s farm to woo her contestants on the dating show.

Harry, the dairy farmer, was featured on the show as the owner of a farm in Gloucester, New South Wales, but Herald Sun has since revealed his actual property is more than 900km away in Kyabram, northern Victoria.

Seven confirmed the farm Harry used was not his real estate in a statement to Daily Mail Australia, but insisted the show was not deceiving viewers or his potential partners.

Channel Seven has confirmed that the property Farmer Harry (pictured) used during his time on Farmer Wants A Wife was not his real estate

“Due to Covid, part of Harry’s Farmer Wants A Wife journey was filmed on a dairy farm near Gloucester,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

‘The location of the farm did not affect the series as Harry’s ladies were able to experience life on a dairy farm with Harry, including the early morning starts.’

The dating series interestingly never refers to the farm as its own, with voiceovers instead referring to ‘Farmer Harry’ when the show cuts to his story.

His farm was actually located more than 900 kilometers away from the property filmed on the show, according to The Herald Sun

This is not the first time the show has been accused of pulling the wool over viewers’ eyes by filming scenes in ‘fake’ locations.

Last year, a viewer who lives in Orbost, the small Victorian town where farmer Matt Trewin is based, claimed they had never even seen the so-called ‘local date destinations’ in the series.

After seeing Matt enjoying a meeting at his ‘local pub’, the frustrated viewer wrote to Instagram: ‘I live in Orbost and I can tell you that the pub in tonight’s episode is definitely not the pub in Orbost.’

Last year, a viewer who lives in Orbost, the small Victorian town where farmer Matt Trewin is based, claimed they had never even seen the so-called 'local date destinations' in the series. Pictured: Matt on a date with Tara

After seeing Matt enjoying a date at his ‘local pub’, the frustrated viewer wrote to Instagram: ‘I live in Orbost and I can tell you the pub in tonight’s episode is definitely not the pub in Orbost’

The resident went on to claim that the picturesque vineyard where Matt took front runner Tara on a date ‘wouldn’t be within 100km of Orbost either’.

Elsewhere, the same viewer accused producers of bringing in paid actors to ‘liven up’ the pub scene and claimed that none of the ‘locals’ in the episode were ‘Orbost people’.

Farmer Wants A Wife continues on Sunday on Channel Seven at 7pm.