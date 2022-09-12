Farmer Wants a Wife star Hayley Love says ex Will Dwyer STILL hasn’t met daughter Daisy

<!–

Farmer Wants A Wife star Hayley Love was at the center of controversy last year when she announced she was expecting Farmer Will Dwyer’s baby.

But on Monday, the 27-year-old, who originally competed for farmer Matt Trewin’s affections on the reality show, revealed that the pair are no longer in talks.

Speak with women’s DayHayley claimed, ‘He hasn’t met Daisy’.

“I told him she was here a few hours after she was born, just out of courtesy and so he didn’t hear about it through the media,” she explained.

While Will has yet to meet his daughter, Hayley said Daisy “sures who her father is.”

“Will is actually on her birth certificate, so it’s not like he doesn’t exist for her,” she told the publication.

“If she wants to meet him on the track when she’s old enough, she’s more than welcome.”

It comes after Hayley took a savage swipe at Will by thanking her best friend Nickia for helping her co-parent, her daughter Daisy, while sharing a birthday tribute.

One of the photos posted showed Hayley and Nickia out with Daisy when she was six months old.

She captioned the photo “couldn’t ask for a better person to work with.”

Hayley welcomed daughter Daisy in December after a brief relationship with her FWAW colleague Will.

Previously, she took another swipe at Will when Daisy said “dada” during a video, but her mom was adamant she doesn’t have one.

Hayley seemed to find it funny and ironic, so he shared the clip online with the caption, “Not sure where you got daddy from, but you don’t have a sister.”

In July 2021, Hayley shocked FWAW viewers when she revealed she was 22 weeks pregnant with Will’s child, but said they were no longer together.

Daily Mail Australia has asked Will Dwyer for comment.