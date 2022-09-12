Farmer Wants A Wife: Social media fail proves who wins Will’s heart

<!–

Five farmers began their search for love when Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife returned to the screens last week.

But a suspicious Instagram clue has seemingly revealed who farmer Will Simpson’s last choice could be.

Although Will, 26, follows all of his eight contestants, fans have noticed that he also follows a second account of Madi Simpson and Jessica Cova.

A suspicious lead on social media has seemingly revealed who Will’s last pick could be. Pictured: Farmer Will Simpson and the ladies compete for his affection

The couple runs the account @cookingwithmadjess, with the bio caption: ‘Just two average Joes pissing in the kitchen’.

Farmer Will is just one of 12 people following the account.

It comes after leading bookmakers Sportsbet placed Queensland’s Jessica as the front runner to win.

Although Will, 26, follows all of his eight contestants, fans have noticed that he also follows a second account of Madi Simpson and Jessica Cova (right)

The blonde stunner is currently the favorite with odds of $1.40, followed by Madi at $6.

Farmer Will also has a chance to leave the show unrelated for $6.

It comes after Will admits that he is overwhelmed by the massive attention he has received for his good looks.

The Victorian says he has been inundated with messages and marriage proposals from thousands of single women since the show aired.

“All this attention is a bit exaggerated I think,” he told the Daily Telegram.

“I saw the TikTok video that was made about me and I can’t believe people think I’m important enough to make something like this.”

The star’s Instagram followings skyrocketed after Channel Seven revealed him as one of the peasants in search of love, from just a few hundred followers to over 10,000 in one fell swoop.

“I really don’t think I’m anything special or great,” he added. “I think it’s a huge overreaction. There are plenty of guys out there looking better than me, that’s for sure.”