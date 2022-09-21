WhatsNew2Day
Farmer Wants A Wife shock twist sees contestants jealous and confused as love rivalry heats up

Farmer Wants A Wife shock twist sees contestants jealous and confused as love rivalry flares up on dating show

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 13:44, September 21, 2022 | Updated: 13:57, September 21, 2022

Contestants taking part in Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife saw red after a shocking new twist was revealed on Wednesday night’s episode.

After a romantic date with Farmer Benjamin, intruder Madelene received a very frosty reception from original contender Lyndsay.

“You must apologize for the not so warm welcome,” Lyndsay said bluntly to Madelene as she walked into Benjamin’s house.

Contestants taking part in Channel Seven's Farmer Wants A Wife saw red after a shocking new twist was announced on Wednesday night's episode. Pictured: Lyndsay
“A bit of a surprise to see someone (new),” she said.

Lyndsay told cameras she was “speechless” and feeling “a little nauseous” when Benjamin returned home with another woman.

“Everyone feels a little threatened,” fellow candidate Hannah then explained to cameras.

“You must apologize for the not so warm welcome,” she said bluntly as Madelene walked into Benjamin’s house. Madelene pictured with Benjamin (right)

“We don’t know Madelene, so we don’t know what to expect, we don’t know how their date went.”

Everything was equally awkward for Will when Holly was introduced to Jess and Madi, and the mood was no different when Harry came home with Bronte.

As for Farmer Benjamin, he dropped his bomb on Leish’s birthday – and she wasn’t happy.

Lyndsay told cameras she was 'speechless' and feeling 'a little nauseous' when Farmer Ben walked through the door with another woman
As for Farmer Benjamin, he dropped his bomb on Leish's birthday
“You can openly see the connection between him and Kiani,” she commented, before bursting into tears.

The biggest blow came to Leish, who hoped to spend time alone with Ben for her birthday, but instead got the surprise of Kiani’s arrival.

Devastated, Leish said, “Ben and I have always had laughs and great connections and stuff. So to see it happen to someone else is different and hard to see.”

Farmer Wants A Wife continues on Channel Seven on Sunday at 7pm

