Farmer Wants A Wife shock twist sees contestants jealous and confused as love rivalry heats up

Contestants taking part in Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife saw red after a shocking new twist was revealed on Wednesday night’s episode.

After a romantic date with Farmer Benjamin, intruder Madelene received a very frosty reception from original contender Lyndsay.

“You must apologize for the not so warm welcome,” Lyndsay said bluntly to Madelene as she walked into Benjamin’s house.

“A bit of a surprise to see someone (new),” she said.

Lyndsay told cameras she was “speechless” and feeling “a little nauseous” when Benjamin returned home with another woman.

“Everyone feels a little threatened,” fellow candidate Hannah then explained to cameras.

“We don’t know Madelene, so we don’t know what to expect, we don’t know how their date went.”

Everything was equally awkward for Will when Holly was introduced to Jess and Madi, and the mood was no different when Harry came home with Bronte.

As for Farmer Benjamin, he dropped his bomb on Leish’s birthday – and she wasn’t happy.

“You can openly see the connection between him and Kiani,” she commented, before bursting into tears.

The biggest blow came to Leish, who hoped to spend time alone with Ben for her birthday, but instead got the surprise of Kiani’s arrival.

Devastated, Leish said, “Ben and I have always had laughs and great connections and stuff. So to see it happen to someone else is different and hard to see.”

