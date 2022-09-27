Farmer Wants a Wife: Seven ‘begged a Fortune 500 CEO to use his farm’

Three of the farms featured in this year’s Farmer Wants a Wife season are showcased as rental properties, not actual farms owned by the contestants.

And Daily Mail Australia can now reveal that producers were so desperate for ‘stand-in’ farms in the country of NSW that they approached locals to use their properties.

Because several farmers’ real-life farms were deemed unfit for use due to Covid restrictions, Channel Seven reportedly went to great lengths to offer Gloucester residents a “hefty sum” to “borrow” their farms while filming.

“A family friend was asked about renting their farm to film FWAW,” a source revealed.

“They kept raising the money. It was a hefty sum, but they didn’t know he’s a former CEO of a Fortune 500 company!” they added.

While the source didn’t name the CEO who was approached, they said he turned down the offer because the show “wanted to bring in animals, but that goes against what his farm does and everything it stands for.”

“They just expected to pay him and he would be out the door,” the insider added.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Will Simpson, Harry Lloyd and Paige Marsh used stand-in properties while filming the Channel Seven series.

Farmer Will was introduced in the show as owner of a farm in Berriwillock, northern Victoria, but part of his journey was filmed on a farm 1000 km away in New South Wales.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Seven confirmed that Paige is a first-generation farmer who doesn’t even own a farm.

Interestingly, there is never any mention of “Will’s farm” or “Paige’s farm” throughout the series, with voiceovers referring instead to “Farmer Harry” or “Farmer Paige” when the show cuts to their storylines.

Daily Mail Australia understands that after Covid restrictions were relaxed, farmers Harry and Will were able to film parts of their backstory on their real farms.

It follows revelations that Harry’s journey was filmed on a dairy farm in NSW, despite his actual property being over 900km away in Kyabram, northern Victoria.

Seven confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the farm Harry used was not his real property, but insisted the show was not cheating viewers or its potential partners.

“Due to Covid, part of Harry’s Farmer Wants A Wife journey was filmed at a dairy farm near Gloucester,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“The location of the farm did not affect the series as Harry’s ladies were able to experience life on a dairy farm with Harry, including the early morning start.”

