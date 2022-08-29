Farmer Wants A Wife: Samantha Armytage looks every inch the country gal in new promo pic

<!–

Samantha Armytage seemed to be every inch of the country girl when she promoted the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday.

The former Sunrise star showed off her brand new look as she posed for a photo promoting her appearance on the show.

Sam opted for a crisp white shirt and jeans, which she finished with a fitted cardigan with a checkered pattern.

The star of the breakfast show wore her blonde locks and opted for a glossy makeup look in the image.

‘New this season, please welcome our special guest Samantha Armytage!’ read the post, which was shared by Sam and the official Farmer Wants A Wife account.

“Sam is here to give advice to people who want to fall in love with a farmer and move to the countryside (just like she did herself).”

Sam has been busy promoting Farmer Wants A Wife for the past few months.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal that the premiere will coincide with her birthday.

“We’re on a date…and I’m lucky, premieres on my birthday…” Sam, 45, wrote next to a cast shot of The Farmers.

Sam also stars in the latest trailer for the hit Channel Seven series, where she talks about helping singles in love find a match.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” she tells viewers in the preview.

Elsewhere in the trailer, some farmers are introduced as they search for love.

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,” Farmer Will says, while Farmer Harry admits, “Love is something you just can’t live without.

‘I hope to find a wife and get married’, farmer Ben adds.

It was announced that Sam would star on the show in October 2021.

“Love is something you just can’t live without,” Farmer Harry added in the new preview

It came on the heels of her marrying Bowral farmer, Richard Lavender.

Sam left Sunrise in March of last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property.

This will be her first role with Seven after leaving the top-rated breakfast show.