Farmer Wants a Wife: Paige Marsh on why women can’t find love in the country

Farmer Wants A Wife star Paige Marsh has revealed why it’s so hard to find love in a small rural town.

The 28-year-old said the biggest challenge of living in Cassilis, NSW, with a population of 304, is finding a suitable peer.

The self-taught rancher told The Daily Telegraph on Monday that most of the singles in the area are either too old or too young for her.

‘People are much older or younger than me. I don’t have Tinder, but from what I’ve heard from the younger people, you can’t really find anything,” she said.

Paige also said that being a rancher is more than just a “job” and that potential partners must accept this.

“It becomes part of us, and it can be all-encompassing at times,” she explained.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to date me, but you have to understand that things turn up at 7 p.m. Friday and you have to fix the fence or else cows will come out.”

Paige said she responded to Channel Seven’s casting call because she saw it as an opportunity to expand her social network.

‘I’m the only single in the group. Not having a selection – or no one – in town so far… it’s limiting. I was thinking about the opportunity to meet people,” she said.

The farmer also revealed that she was in fact born in Brisbane but moved to rural NSW in 2017 to fulfill her ‘land dreams’.

Paige, who has five men competing for her heart on the popular dating show, works as a station worker on a 12,500-acre estate and couldn’t be happier.

“There’s a feeling on the farm. I’ve found a place where I belong,” she said.

In a recent trailer for FWAW, Paige said she loved her job and certainly “didn’t leave it,” meaning her winning contestant must be willing to leave city life behind.

Farmer Wants a Wife continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Seven

