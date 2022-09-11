Farmer Wants a Wife: Leish caught sneaking into Ben’s bedroom at night

<!–

Emotions ran high on Sunday’s episode of Farmer Wants a Wife after one of the women was caught sneaking into a farmer’s bedroom late at night.

The ladies vying for the heart of NSW dairy farmer Ben, 27, found out he was having a ‘secret’ rendezvous with his favorite contestant, Leish.

Leish, 31, a hospital administrator from Queensland, spotted Ben right away and was invited to his farm 24 hours ahead of everyone else.

And this favoritism was apparent to all participants when Ben moved in with Leish after waking the women at 3am to milk the cows.

Their feelings of jealousy later increased when the ladies learned that Leish had slipped into Ben’s room for a good night kiss for the past two nights.

Despite her best efforts to keep their assignments secret, the other women could hear what they were doing.

Lauren confronted Leish in the kitchen the next morning and said, “Lauren, I’m in the next room so I can hear you sneaking in and out, see what I mean?”

Leish said they hadn’t slept together, but had kissed in the bedroom.

“We kissed, uh, and that’s that, but I’m trying to keep our connection out of your face,” she explained.

Leish later told the producers that she was trying to strike a balance between bonding with Ben while being respectful of the other women.

Meanwhile, a sheepish-looking Ben entered the kitchen while the ladies grilled Leish about their late-night kisses.

He brushed off their jealousy and said, “This is part of the trip we signed up for, you know? It would always happen.’

And despite Leish being his clear favorite at this stage of the competition, he insisted he hadn’t “ruled out” any of the others.

“I’m going to continue my relationship with Leish, just as I’m going to try to get to know you girls,” he said.

“I don’t want to put you in an awkward position and I don’t want you to feel uncomfortable here.”

Farmer Wants a Wife continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.