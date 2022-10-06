Farmer Wants a Wife: Leish announces SHOCK split from Farmer Ben

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Farmer Wants a Wife’s Leish Announced She’s Divorced From Farmer Ben

In a surprising statement shared on Instagram on Thursday night, Leish, 31, revealed that she had tried “everything” to make their relationship work and was “absolutely shocked and heartbroken.”

“I am devastated to announce that unfortunately Ben and I have broken up,” she told her followers.

Farmer Wants a Wife’s Leish announced her SHOCK divorce from Farmer Ben on Thursday night. Both pictured

She continued: “I did everything I could to make our relationship last after the show (including wanting to move to the ranch earlier. Yes everyone, I always intended to move.)

“But unfortunately it wasn’t there anymore for Ben and I was absolutely shocked and heartbroken.

“I gave it my all and fell in love with Ben, his daughter and family (which hurts that little bit extra).

In a surprising statement shared on Instagram on Thursday night, Leish, 31, revealed that she had tried “everything” to make their relationship work and was “absolutely shocked and heartbroken.”

“I am grateful for the support I have received over the past few months from the other girls on Ben’s farm and the other farms. They have been true selfless legends that have helped me heal,” she added.

Leish closed the post by wishing Ben all the best for the future.

Farmer Ben chose to listen to his heart and chose Leish in the final. Together in the picture

The split may come as a shock to FWAW viewers, as Ben and Leish fell into a passionate love affair this season, often sneaking out to steal kisses.

The hospital administrator fell in hot water with the other women vying for the farmer’s heart after catching her in his bedroom late at night.

She immediately caught the attention of the NSW dairy farmer and was invited to his farm 24 hours ahead of everyone else.

The ladies vying for the heart of NSW dairy farmer Ben, 27, (pictured) found out he was having a ‘secret’ rendezvous with his favorite contestant, Leish

There was a showdown in the kitchen after the ladies found out that Leish (pictured) had sneaked into Ben’s room for a good night kiss for the past two nights.

And this favoritism was apparent to all participants as Ben was drawn to Leish and secretly shared goodnight with her.

In the final, Ben confessed to Leish: “We’ve shared so many firsts. The first date, the first to come to the farm and the first kiss.

“From the moment I met you, you have always been on my mind. Leish, I’ve fallen madly in love with you and I’d like you to run away with me and start this next chapter of our lives together.”