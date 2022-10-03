Farmer Wants a Wife finale ends with three happy couples as Will, Ben and Harry all find love:

<!–

Farmer Wants a Wife ended on a high on Monday.

The final episode saw Farmers Will Simpson, 26, Harry Lloyd, 23, and Ben Scowen, 27, all walking off with the woman of their dreams.

The bush singles went to the big smoke for one last chance to connect with their partners and their families.

After the ups and downs of the past few weeks, it was time to return to the Hunter Valley for the final decision.

Farmer Harry faced the ultimate choice between his feelings for Tess Brookman and Bronte Dunne.

Though he was wary of working long distance with Tess, Harry couldn’t deny their connection.

“I thought I knew what I wanted in a relationship and since I met you, it’s only gotten stronger. I feel like you tick a lot of those boxes with someone I’m looking for a life partner. I love you and I want to be with you,’ he said to Tess’s delight.

Because Farmer Ben, even though he had strong feelings for Kiani, chose to listen to his heart over his head and chose Leish.

He confessed to Leish, “We’ve shared so many firsts with each other. The first date, the first to come to the farm and the first kiss.

“From the moment I met you, you have always been on my mind. Leish, I’ve fallen madly in love with you and I’d like you to run away with me and start this next chapter of our lives together.”

Kiani wished Ben well, hoping Leish could love him the way he deserved.

Farmer Will was torn between Jess Cova and Madi Simpson, saying, “I came in with an open mind regarding love and falling in love, but yeah, I honestly didn’t think I’d get to the point where I am now. ‘

After weighing up his feelings for both ladies, Will realized that his heart belonged to Jess.

“When I look to my future, I see you in it. I want you in it. I’m really falling in love with you, and I want to give us a chance and I really hope you do too,” he said.

‘I do! Sure I will! Oh, I tremble!’ Jess said as she kissed Will.

The trio return for Tuesday night’s reunion episode, where viewers will find out if they’ve found lasting love.