Farmer living in Uganda with 12 wives, 102 children finally decides to stop raising a family

A Ugandan farmer who has 102 children and 568 grandchildren by 12 wives has finally decided to stop growing his family.

Musa Hasahya, 67, has now asked their wives to use birth control so they can buy food to eat.

He said: ‘My income has gotten lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living and my family has gotten bigger and bigger.

I married one woman after another. How can a man be satisfied with a woman’, according to Sun.

Musa Hasahya (right) on his farm in Uganda with his family. Musa Hasahya has around 100 children with 12 wives.

Mr. Hasahya and his family live in Lusaka, Uganda. Here polygamy is legal

He said all his wives live in the same house so he can ‘supervise’ them, preventing them from running off with other men.

His youngest wife, Zulaika, mother of 11 of his children, said:

‘I’m not going to have any more children. I have seen the bad financial situation and now I am taking the contraceptive pill.’

About a third of Mr. Hasayha’s children, aged between six and 51, live with him on his farm.

His eldest son is 21 years older than his youngest wife.