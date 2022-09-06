Farmer, 52, is attacked by troop of 30 enraged primates before plunging to his death from a roof 

<!–

A farmer who was attacked by a pack of 30 enraged monkeys plunged from a roof to his death while trying to escape them.

Horilal, 52, from Baduan, was on the roof of his house on the evening of August 30 when the angry primates attacked him.

In an attempt to escape the attack, he moved to flee, but fell from the roof.

According to Times of India, he was taken to a hospital by neighbors, but doctors pronounced him dead. He was cremated the next day by relatives.

A relative of the victim said, “Horilal died at the hands of monkeys.

“The government has to do something about it. There are over 100 monkeys attacking our homes and crops every day.’

According to recentlymonkey attacks are on the rise, with a spate of violent incidents.

In June, more than 50 people were injured in Kolkata when primates attacked residents of three villages in Swarupnagar. And since July, three people have been killed by monkey attacks.

A young boy died on July 15 after a group of monkeys rescued him from his father’s arms.

The four-month-old was thrown from the roof of a house in Bareilly by primates.

On July 30, a 35-year-old woman was attacked by a monkey and died two weeks later.

It comes after more horrific incidents in 2021 in which ferocious monkeys killed 250 dogs.

They dragged the animals to the top of buildings and trees and dropped them.

Residents of the villages of Majalgaon and Lavul said at the time that the acts of violence were committed “in revenge” after a pack of dogs killed one of the monkeys’ babies.

In a separate attack in 2020, a 13-year-old girl died after falling from a roof while monkeys were chasing her.

She was reportedly collecting clothes drying from the roof of her house in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh state, when the vicious animals attacked her.

It was reported that she tried to run away, but slipped and fell from the roof.