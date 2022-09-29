Farhad Moshiri ‘in talks to sell Everton for £400m to American businessman Maciek Kaminski’
Farhad Moshiri ‘in talks to sell Everton for £400million to US businessman Maciek Kaminski…but caution is advised due to the likelihood of a deal due to UK market volatility’
- Farhad Moshiri in talks to sell the club to little-known American businessman
- Maciek Kaminski is a Minnesota-based investor who raises £400m. will have to pay
- It has been reported that a deal will be complicated due to problems in the UK market
Farhad Moshiri is reportedly in advanced talks with a US-based investor to sell Everton Football Club in a £400m deal.
Moshiri, who has had a significant stake in the club since February 2016 and increased his entire shareholding to 94 percent earlier this year, has been tempted by an offer from Maciek Kaminski.
Talks between the two sides have progressed well in recent days, according to the Financial Times, and a deal appears likely. The usual Premier League caveat to approve the deal.
More to come.
Farhad Moshiri (L) is reportedly in advanced talks to sell his significant stake in Everton to US businessman Maciek Kaminski