Farewell to forward guidance | Financial Times

Good morning. Ethan here; Rob will be back on Monday. Another modest price increase yesterday. Less modest was Tesla, rising 10 percent after less bad than feared gains on Wednesday. The company also sold most of its bitcoin with fat loss. Somehow Tesla is worse at trading crypto than your cousin.

Today, why forward guidance had to go, and a look at leveraged lending. Hope everyone keeps it cool there. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

ECB scraps forward guidance

After the Federal Reserve’s 75 basis point hike in June, we wrote that it’s stupid to have bad policy just because you said you would. The Fed had telegraphed 50 bps, but inflation expectations were coming in, so it had to run.

The Fed is not the only central bank to leave predictability behind. Last week, the Bank of Canada pushed a 100bp rate hike to the surprise of markets. And then, yesterday, the European Central Bank raised rates by 50 bps and rejected its June recommendation of 25 bps. This was the reasoning of the ECB, from Reuters:

We decided to go for 50 basis points (rate hike) in June and therefore the combined forward guidance that existed before September no longer applies. From now on we will make our monetary policy decisions based on data – we will proceed month by month and step by step. . . We’ve debated internally in the Board of Directors the pros and cons of sticking to the flagged 25 basis points (rise) from July, which brought with it the other forward guidance we gave regarding September, and those two were clear. a package. And . . . on balance, we decided it was appropriate to take a bigger step to exit negative interest rates.

The ECB pondered whether its earlier commitment of 25 basis points made sense and decided: no, it was not. By doing so, the ECB has reversed forward guidance, marking a “profound shift in the central bank’s communication strategy,” as one analyst wrote on Thursday.

With interest rates approaching zero, the idea of ​​forward guidance was to give central banks an extra incentive, forcing markets to price longer rates lower. In a calm economy, the question is whether this makes sense. But it makes no sense in a country where central banks raise interest rates to curb inflation that continues to surprise positively. How can they ever know where the rates should be, until the moment they have to decide? The omission of forward guidance is not so much a major policy change as a policy response to the major shifts that have already occurred in the economy.

Leveraged investors hedge, don’t panic

One theme we’ve been dealing with in recent days is that everyone expects things to get worse soon, but the current conditions on the ground are fine. Another market where that happens: leveraged loans.

These are bank loans to companies below investment grade, which are often used to finance mergers and acquisitions. What makes them interesting is that they have a floating rate, a built-in duration risk hedge. Earlier this year, as interest rate expectations started to rise, this property made leveraged bonds one of the best-performing assets out there, especially when compared to fixed-rate bonds.

But duration risk is not the only concern. Credit risk is also important. The types of companies that take out leveraged loans tend to have weaker balance sheets and as such are vulnerable to a Fed-induced recession, or even a slowdown. A slowing economy plus rising variable-rate loan payments could hurt. Issuers would face rising debt service costs just as business deteriorates.

So investors are bracing for a recession. Since May, a popular leveraged loan yield index has fallen nearly 5 percent, similar to falls in the high-yield bond market. JPMorgan is discharge leveraged loans at 89 cents on the dollar. Earlier in July, Bloomberg reported that one $500 million deal is being offered for 85 cents, the highest discount yet in 2022. Issuance is weak and demand is falling. The short-term fear is that a wave of credit cuts is on the way.

That is the expectation pattern. The current conditions are not nearly as bad. Just look at these standard rates (Goldman Sachs chart):

There are currently virtually no defaults in leveraged issuers.

How high will the defaults go? BNP Paribas analysts calculated in June that market conditions imply a 2% default rate by mid-2023. Many forecasters expect something similar. That is gentle by historical standards; the long term average default rate is 3 percent. And as you can see in the chart above, the past three recessions have coincided with much higher defaults – north of 8 percent. Even the Covid-19 recession, with its accompanying glut of government liquidity, saw the default rate approach nearly 5 percent.

Investors with leveraged loans therefore hedge, but clearly do not panic. There are two known reasons why, S&P’s Jon Palmer and Nick Kraemer told Unhedged. One is how resilient consumption remains, keeping borrower earnings healthy despite increasing pressure on margins. Second, there are the balance sheet buffers that have been built up during Covid. Borrowers used very loose financial terms to lock in low interest rates with long maturities. Palmer and Kraemer think it’s probably enough to push many borrowers through a shallow recession.

Because leveraged loans are sold at discounts, some see opportunities. John Kline, who runs direct lending and syndicated lending at New Mountain Capital, pointed out to us that even as leveraged loan defaults (or elsewhere in credit) increase, a discriminatory investor can remain exposed without taking on tons of credit risk. This is because defaults are more concentrated in cyclical sectors with volatile cash flows, but managers of collateralised loan obligations (which pool leveraged loans) often have mandates that force them to maintain a diversified set of activities, including cyclical ones. Kline says investing in industries with more predictable earnings can give you an edge.

(This is much easier for a private lending company than it is for an individual investor. The most accessible leveraged lending vehicles are only trying to conquer the floating rate universe, not picking winning industries.)

It is always worth reiterating that risks can build unseen visibility. As S&P’s Kraemer recently wrote in a note, the share of speculative credit on the weak B rating has risen sharply, driven by the issuance of leveraged loans. At low interest rates, the pursuit of yield encouraged lower quality companies to issue leveraged loans, fueling a boom in CLOs which in turn fueled more demand for leveraged loans.

Kraemer thinks rising interest rates and fears of a recession could “test” leveraged loan issuers with the “potential to slow this feedback loop.” Others don’t say it so politely. As Dan Zwirn of Arena Investors told us in March:

[CLOs] will continue to be squeezed, and continue to hunger for more debt, and continue to create a perception of ready and capable refinancing, until they don’t, at which point it will all go backwards the other way.

The markets, on the other hand, are hoping for a soft landing.

