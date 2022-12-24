Far right turns on MTG for her love life after car crash, support for moderate Kevin McCarthy

Far-right pundits suddenly turn on one of them as they target Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, 48, as she indulges in a vacation in Costa Rica.

The criticism stemmed from three issues: Greene’s support for Representative Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House and his refusal to impeach President Biden, her public disagreement with Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, and the finalizing her divorce.

Ali Alexander, an organizer of the “Stop the Steal” movement, wrote on Telegram that something “weird” may be going on between McCarthy and Greene and that he may need to intervene.

“MTG wants to prevent McCarthy from being removed if elected chairman,” he wrote online.

Far-right pundits have criticized Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as she reportedly vacationed in Costa Rica

With only a 222-seat majority next year, McCarthy can lose just four votes to win the gavel

“Something strange is going on between McCarthy and MTG. I’ve only seen anything like it once before. It may be time for me to intervene,” he wrote.

Greene has broken away from her conservative colleagues in recent weeks to support McCarthy.

It comes as five Republicans continue to hold McCarthy’s campaign for the top spot in the House hostage. With only a 222-seat majority next year, he can afford to lose less than five members to win the gavel.

Alexander, a former ally of Greene’s, attacked her, calling her a “trailer park hoodrat” for “attacking” Boebert earlier this week.

At Turning Point USA’s winter student conference on Monday, Boebert said her support for McCarthy wasn’t as strong as Greene’s before taking the opportunity to mock the Georgia Republican for her belief in “Jewish space lasers.”

Ali Alexander, the organizer of the Jan. 6 Stop The Steal event, wrote that Greene was trying to protect McCarthy and their relationship seemed unusual.

Greene fell out with fellow GOP representative Lauren i Boebert after she was mocked. Greene accused her of getting involved in ‘high school drama’ and generating ‘media sound bites’

“I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing many of the things she believes in,” Boebert said. “I don’t believe in this, just as I don’t believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and things like that.”

Greene responded with a number of tweets accusing Boebert of being involved in “high school drama” and generating “media sound bites.”

“I supported and donated Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy supported and donated to Lauren Boebert,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

Referring to the Colorado congressman’s unprecedentedly thrilling re-election race in November, Greene added, “She barely got through with 500 votes.”

Far-right radio host Stew Peters called her a threat to national security and said she ‘will burn in hell’ – he also called her a ‘two-bit whore’ after an alleged fling

“Lauren refuses to support President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap soundbite.”

She fired off a final tweet accusing Boebert of stirring up “high school drama.”

Far-right radio host Stew Peters also criticized Greene on Twitter, calling her a “threat to national security” and saying she would “burn in hell.”

“Marjorie is NOT America First, but unfortunately a cheater and a liar who raised millions claiming she would impeach Biden, and now she’s supporting a man for Speaker who refuses to impeach Biden,” he told The everyday beast.

Peters also made sexist remarks about Greene, referring to an alleged affair with a “tantric sex guru” and calling her a “two-bit whore” adding that her “wholesome Christian mother” was completely fake.

In February 2021, it was revealed how Greene allegedly cheated on her husband with a polyamorous tantric sex guru.

The 48-year-old mother of three had an affair with polyamorous tantric sex guru Craig Ivey (left) before switching to gym manager Justin Tway (right) in 2012 while working at a gym in Alpharetta

After ending her affair with him, the mother of three went behind her husband’s back to become a gym manager.

Despite the tawdry affairs, Taylor Greene stayed with her husband Perry until October when she made her improbable rise that has made her one of the most high-profile Republicans in Washington, DC.

The affairs allegedly happened more than a decade ago while working at gyms in Alpharetta, Georgia, some 35 miles north of Atlanta. At the time, Greene called the story “ridiculous tabloid rubbish spread by an open communist” and “another attempt to smear my name because I am the greatest threat to the Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

Former Right Side Broadcasting Network host and failed Republican congressional candidate Mike Crispi suggested that Greene was “blackmailed” by McCarthy, calling her a bully.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce from the 48-year-old Georgia congressman in October

Taylor Greene, 48, has become notorious for her controversial views and posts touting QAnon conspiracy theories

White nationalist leader Nicholas Fuentes, who previously spoke to Greene at events, has encouraged his followers to harass her at campaign events

“All she’s doing is bullying and trying to discredit,” he said of the Georgia Republican.

White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, who had previously appeared with Greene at Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) conference, also turned against her after she sued him in late November.

He called Greene “Large Marge” and encouraged his followers to harass her at campaign events.

In the past, Greene has been criticized for her belief in conspiracies related to the group QAnon, which claims former President Donald Trump was sent by God to expel Democrats involved in a nationwide ring that trafficked, abused, killed, and even eat up.

She has also said the school shootings in Parkland and Sandy Hook were “false flag” operations aimed at tightening gun control, harassed Parkland survivor David Hogg in the street and questioned whether the 11 terrorist attacks September were real.