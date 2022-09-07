Far-right Oath Keepers membership REVEALED: 600 cops, politicians, military and others

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, politicians and members of the armed forces have signed up to join the far-right Oath Keepers militia, which has been linked to the Jan. 6 putsch, according to an analysis of leaked membership data revealed on Wednesday.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism studied the more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership data and identified 81 politicians, 373 law enforcement officers and 117 enlisted members of the military.

Researchers said the high-level recruiting underscores a tactical “shift over the far right” and an effort to gain “institutional power” to achieve its goals, including defending Americans’ freedoms against a tyrannical government.

The study raises new concerns about hardliners who hold top positions in the military and law enforcement, and the group’s alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attempt to keep Donald Trump in power despite losing the 2020 election.

“While there is no evidence that the oath-keepers have pursued plans to ‘infiltrate’ these institutions, the fact that they have succeeded in recruiting numerous individuals within these domains to join or support their organization means that their extremist ideology has a foothold in mainstream power seats,” researchers said.

The membership information of more than 38,000 names on the Oath Keepers membership list was obtained and published last year by the nonprofit transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets.

An analysis of leaked membership data of the Oath Keepers militia shows they have ‘gained a foothold in mainstream positions of power’, though the group’s future potency is uncertain

Members of the Oath Keepers attended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as supporters of US President Donald Trump tried to block the certification of the results of the 2020 US presidential election

Being named on the oath keepers’ rolls does not prove that a person was an active member of the group or shares its ideology. Some of the individuals mentioned have said that they were never paying members, or that they were recently members years ago, but were no longer affiliated.

Texas is one of the group’s strongholds, with more than 3,300 applications including eight politicians, 33 law enforcement officers, 10 enlisted members of the military, and seven firefighters, paramedics and other first responders.

Virginia has the highest number of military members of the group — 15. The largest contingent of law enforcement officers is in New York State, with 45 enlistments, according to ADL’s study.

Among the 373 law enforcement officers on the group’s list, investigators identified at least 10 police chiefs and 11 sheriffs, as well as many other officers, detectives, sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

Leaked communications revealed that law enforcement officers such as Major Eben Bratcher, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, and Pittsburgh Lieutenant Commander Philip Mercurio, shared information about the group with other officers, investigators said.

Researchers did not identify federal politicians among the group’s alumni, but they did discover state representatives from South Dakota, New Hampshire, Idaho and Alaska.

Florida Sheriff Nick Finch (back row, center, dressed in suit and tie) with members of the Oath Keepers including founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes (back row in blue polo) and Richard Mack (front row, center) in 2013

Jason Van Tatenhove, a member of the Oath Keepers, and Stephen Ayres, Jan. 6 rioter, testified during public hearings about the U.S. Capitol uprising in July

They also pointed to Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, who did not hide her allegiance to the Oath Keepers and remained with the group even after the Jan. 6 attack, the study says.

“Even for those who claimed to have left the organization when it began using more aggressive tactics in 2014, it’s important to remember that the Oath Keepers have embraced extremism since their inception,” the report says.

“This fact was not enough to deter these individuals from applying.”

The Oath Keepers, a loosely organized group based on conspiracy theories, was founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes and aims to defend the Constitution against “foreign and domestic” enemies, including a tyrannical federal government.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which oversees extremist groups, says the group has been involved in “multiple anti-government armed standoffs,” including the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers – including Rhodes – have been charged in connection with the attack. Rhodes and four other members or associates will face court this month on seditious conspiracy charges, which they deny.

The group quickly grew with the wider anti-government movement and used the internet to spread its message during Barack Obama’s presidency but has struggled to retain members since Rhodes’ arrest, the SPLC says.

The study stems from concerns that America’s growing polarization and support for far-right groups within politics, police and the military could lead to political violence — or worse.

Forty-three percent of adult Americans say the country is headed for civil war within the next 10 years, while nearly everyone believes political divisions have worsened since early 2021, according to a YouGov poll found last month.

Another 35 percent believe a civil war is not very likely or not at all likely, while 22 percent answered ‘not sure’, according to the survey.

Self-identified “strong Republicans” were most likely to say the nation was headed for a bloody battle — 21 percent said a civil war was “highly likely” within the next 10 years, while 33 percent said it was somewhat likely.