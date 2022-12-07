‘Far-right extremists’ arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning armed coup

The suspects were aware that their goal could only be achieved through military means and violence, prosecutors said.

They allegedly believed in a “conglomeration of conspiracy theories consisting of stories of the so-called Reich citizens and the QAnon ideology,” according to a statement from prosecutors.

They added that members of the group also believe Germany was ruled by a so-called “deep state”; similar unfounded claims about the United States were made by former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors identified the suspected leaders as Heinrich XIII PR and Ruediger v. P., in accordance with German privacy rules. The mirror reported that the former was a known 71-year-old member of a small German noble family, while the latter was a 69-year-old former paratrooper.

Federal prosecutors said Heinrich XIII PR, whom the group planned to install as Germany’s new leader, had contacted Russian officials with the aim of negotiating a new order in the country once the German government was overthrown. He is said to have been assisted in this by a Russian woman, Vitalia B.