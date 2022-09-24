Far right demonstrators demand government overturns its immigration policy as Met arrests man

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Metropolitan Police has arrested one man and is trying to fend off rival demonstrations by far-right protesters and anti-fascists in Westminster.

The pro-Putin and Tommy Robinson group “Patriots for Britain” held an anti-immigration march in Parliament Square from noon.

Anti-fascists (known as ‘Antifa’), meanwhile, gathered on nearby Marsham Street to protest at the Home Office just yards away.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told MailOnline: ‘We are aware of a planned protest today in central London.

‘A police plan has been drawn up with officers present. Officers are taking steps to ensure that the two groups remain separate.”

Numerous far-right protesters gathered in Westminster today with anti-immigrant slogans

Worked with police officers to prevent the group from reaching an anti-fascist mob at the Interior Ministry

Police confirmed that a man was arrested for interfering with a vehicle after climbing onto a bus in Parliament Square.

He was removed from the scene and eventually released without charge.

Footage posted by National Housing Party (NHP) press officer Pat McGinnis showed the man filming from the top of a London tour bus as stunned passengers watched.

Another image showed a sign of the Patriots for Great Britain against the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square – with a beer can and an empty plastic bag next to it.

Police confirmed that a man had been arrested for interfering with the vehicle, but was released

A protester at the far-right demonstration in Westminster carries a ‘Stop the Dinghies’ sign

Campaigners try to leave the UN Refugee Convention protecting the right to asylum

The far-right NRP has joined Tommy Robinson and proponent of Putin’s war in Ukraine.

McGinnis tweeted last week: “The globalist banks are dragging us into a war with Russia.”

His group, also linked to Britain First, supports the withdrawal from the 1951 Refugee Convention.

A can of Strongbow and an empty plastic bag sit under the statue of Winston Churchill

The UN agreement ensures people’s right to seek asylum from persecution abroad.

NHP supports the three-year detention of illegal immigrants and the removal of migrants from social housing waiting lists.

Both proposals are violations of the Refugee Convention, the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights, co-written by Churchill himself.