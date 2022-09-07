Far Out! Take $100 off all iPad mini colors and configurations right now

Apple isn’t expected to release a new iPad mini during the Far Out event, but you can still make it the highlight of your week: Amazon is selling all iPad mini colors and configurations for $100 offso you can get it from $400 which is the best price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad mini doesn’t have an M1 processor or Face ID, but it’s still a great little and light tablet-tablet, with an 8.3-inch screen, Touch ID power button and fast A15 processor, as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery life and USB-C port.

This is the first significant sale we’ve seen on the iPad mini in a while, so grab one before the price skyrockets again.