WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Far Out! Take $100 off all iPad mini colors and configurations right now

Tech
By Jacky

4313305 original

Apple isn’t expected to release a new iPad mini during the Far Out event, but you can still make it the highlight of your week: Amazon is selling all iPad mini colors and configurations for $100 offso you can get it from $400 which is the best price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad mini doesn’t have an M1 processor or Face ID, but it’s still a great little and light tablet-tablet, with an 8.3-inch screen, Touch ID power button and fast A15 processor, as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery life and USB-C port.

This is the first significant sale we’ve seen on the iPad mini in a while, so grab one before the price skyrockets again.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Best data recovery apps for Mac

Jacky

Connect to a variety of devices with 23%…

Jacky

How to remove or change trusted phone…

Jacky
1 of 586

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More