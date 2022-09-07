Far Out event: Live updates and video from Apple’s iPhone 14 event

Apple’s Far event is finally here! At 10 a.m. PT, Tim Cook takes the stage and the keynote begins. We expect the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2 and Pro and AirPods Pro, along with hopefully a few surprises. Here’s how to watch, what to expect, and all the updates when they happen.

12:55 PM ET: The livestream kicked off with a sea of ​​stars and the song “Dream Slow” by Milkblood followed by “Who Are You” by Kislo.

1 o’clock in the afternoon: Video descends on Apple Park and Tim Cook is outside, but not on stage.

13:02: Apple introduces three new products: iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

13:03: First Apple Watch!

13:07: Today we’re introducing our best Apple Watch lineup yet – by far!

13:08: Apple Watch Series 8 has a temperature sensor for women’s health as part of a suite of advanced cycle tracking features. Detects changes as small as 0.1 degrees.

1.12 pm: Female users are notified of cycle abnormalities.

1.12 pm: All data is encrypted from start to finish.

1.13 pm: Apple Watch Series 8 has crash detection with. new accelerometer to accurately detect moment of impact. Can detect if you have been in a serious car accident, alert emergency services, provide location information and notify loved ones.

1:16 PM: Same battery life of 18 hours, but power saving mode can give you 36 hours of battery life by disabling some features. Available for all Series 4 watches and later.

1:19 PM: Same starting price of $399. Colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product Red. Available Sept 16.

1:20 p.m.: Apple Watch SE 2: Basically the same with crash detection, S8 chip, new colors, lower price of $249.

1.25 pm: APPLE WATCH ULTRA: 49mm titanium case, shock resistance, action button, larger digital crown, designed to be used with gloves on. Second loudspeaker for more volume, three wind-resistant microphones, mobile only. Up to 36 hours of battery life. Up to 60 hours with new battery optimization setting.

1:26 pm: Alpine Treadmill, Ocean Band, Trail Loop Band

Far Out Event: How To Watch

The Far Out keynote begins at 10am PT (1pm ET) at the Steve Jobs Theater. It will be held in front of a live audience for the first time since September 2019, although it is not clear whether parts of the presentation will be pre-recorded. You can watch the event streamed live on YouTube or on Apple’s website.

Far Out event: the latest news and rumours

Here and wow: Apple’s new tagline for the Far Out event suggests some impressive announcements are on the way.

Apple Store Offline: As always, Apple has closed its online store in anticipation of new products launching today. The message reads: “We are updating the Apple Store. Check back soon.” with an image of the Far Out logo. We expect the new products to be live around noon PT. CEO Tim Cook has tweeted that he’s “watching a great Apple event.”

Apple Watch Pro: Apple’s new high-end Apple Watch is expected to measure 49mm and have an excellent tab for the Digital Crown and side button. It is also rumored that there is a new second button on the right. Below you can see the renders made by Ian Zelbo.

Apple Watch Pro: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that that the “comprehensive” bands for the larger Apple Watch “respond to the theme of extreme sports.”

iPhone 14: Apple’s latest iPhone could cost as much as $200 more in some countries due to the discontinuation of the mini and a price hike.

iPhone 14: The Wall Street Journal reported that the iPhone 14 will have an “enhanced version” of the A15 processor, presumably the 5-core GPU variant found in the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 14: The Camera app may be redesigned on the new phones, so “most of the controls will be moved to the top part of the screen.”

AirPods Pro: Gurman has predicted that Apple’s high-end earbuds will finally get an update after three years.

Far Out Event: Keynote Preview

