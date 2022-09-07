Far Out event: All the last-minute leaks and rumors before the keynote kicks off

Apple’s Far event is finally here! At 10 a.m. PT, Tim Cook takes the stage and the keynote begins. We expect the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2 and Pro and AirPods Pro, along with hopefully a few surprises. Here’s how to watch, what to expect, and all the updates when they happen.

Far Out Event: How To Watch

The Far Out keynote begins at 10am PT (1pm ET) at the Steve Jobs Theater. It will be held in front of a live audience for the first time since September 2019, although it is not clear whether parts of the presentation will be pre-recorded. You can watch the event streamed live on YouTube or on Apple’s website.

Far Out Event: The Latest Rumors

Apple Store Offline: As always, Apple has closed its online store in anticipation of new products launching today. The message reads: “We are updating the Apple Store. Check back soon.” with an image of the Far Out logo We expect the new products to be live around noon PT.

Apple Watch Pro: Apple’s new high-end Apple Watch is expected to measure 49mm and have an excellent tab for the Digital Crown and side button. It is also rumored that there is a new second button on the right. Below you can see the renders made by Ian Zelbo.

Apple Watch Pro: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the “comprehensive” bands for the larger Apple Watch “will play in the theme of extreme sports.”

iPhone 14: Apple’s latest iPhone could cost as much as $200 more in some countries due to the discontinuation of the mini and a price hike.

iPhone 14: The Wall Street Journal reported that the iPhone 14 will have an “enhanced version” of the A15 processor, presumably the 5-core GPU variant found in the iPhone 13 Pro.

AirPods Pro: Gurman has predicted that Apple’s high-end earbuds will finally get an update after three years.

Far Out Event: Keynote Preview

While you wait, check out our minute-by-minute keynote preview of all the big announcements Apple will be making today.