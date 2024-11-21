Fantasy Film Room: Can we trust these 10 key fantasy players down the stretch? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

This embedded content is not available in your region.

It’s Thursday and ‘Fantasy Film Room’ is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon introduces our new ‘Fantasy Bros’ Confidence Meter that will determine how much we can trust certain fantasy players throughout the season. The two look at 10 key fantasy contributors who haven’t proven themselves for an entire season and whether we can trust them for the rest of the fantasy season.

After the break, Nate shares why he’s getting nervous about a certain Packers WR and Harmon hosts a new segment called “Injury Report” that looks at injuries that could have a big fantasy impact in Week 12. The two end the show previewing and providing support. bets for the TNF clash between Steelers and Browns:

(3:30) – Introducing the ‘Fantasy Bros Trust Meter’

(4:00) – Fantasy Bros Confidence Meter: Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Tyrone Tracy, Chase Brown, Chuba Hubbard

(41:30) – Fantasy Bros Confidence Meter: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Calvin Ridley, Jonnu Smith, Will Dissly

(59:10) – Nate is getting nerdy with this: Packers WR Christian Watson

(1:06:35) – Injury report: 2 injuries that could lead to big games for these 2 WRs

(1:10:35) – TNF Preview and Prop Betting: Steelers vs. Browns

