Fans urge ITV to axe ‘boring’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from This Morning

Fans of ITV’s This Morning show have called for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to be replaced by understudies Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

After Ms. Langsford and Clark’s week-long stint, viewers described the regular presenters as “well past their sell-by date.”

It comes as Miss Willoughby and Schofield launch a publicity blitz to make people aware of their return to the show tomorrow after taking the summer off. Their stand-ins were so popular that pressure has now been put on ITV to get rid of them and hire their replacements.

One viewer wrote: ‘Ruth and Rylan were my favorite couple during the summer break, then Vernon and Josie for teasing her. Down with Holly & Phil who are boring!!!’

Another wrote on social media: ‘Ruth and Rylan should always do it. Phil and Holly think it’s all about them. Will miss not seeing them. They couldn’t have done it next week.’ Another tweeted: ‘Ruth and Rylan, much better than Lord and Lady Phil and Holly who are way past their sell-by date.’

Their popularity dip comes three years after Schofield cut Mrs Langsford off mid-sentence while hosting another ITV programme, Loose Women.

It led to an argument between Schofield and Mrs Langsford’s husband, Eamonn Holmes. There were also rumors that Schofield, 60, and Clark, 33, have not always faced each other in the past. A source close to the show said: ‘You have to wonder what Holly and Phil have made of Ruth and Rylan’s popularity. The ratings were great, as was the interaction on social media, which is important for ITV.

“People around the building laugh at the irony that Ruth is more popular than Phil, especially after the history between them, and even more so Eamonn.”

Miss Willoughby, 41, and Schofield released an interview conducted by ITV in an effort to improve their profile before returning to This Morning. The couple talked about being able to hug again after the lifting of Covid restrictions.

In 2020, ITV fired Mrs Langsford and Holmes, both 62, from This Morning, where they hosted the Friday program and were also holiday cover for Miss Willoughby and Schofield. Holmes went on to present a show on GB News.

ITV insiders say the ratings for Mrs Langsford and Clark were more impressive than Mrs Willoughby’s and Schofield’s. The latest viewing figures for This Morning are not yet publicly available.