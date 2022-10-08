Fans turn on Brendan Rodgers as Leicester slip to another defeat at Bournemouth

Parts of Leicester’s traveling fans made their feelings known about manager Brendan Rodgers after the Foxes lost 2-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday.

From the far end came the chant: ‘We want Rodgers out’ as his side had to take a 1-0 lead by conceding two goals in four minutes in the second half and as a result firmly in the Premier League relegation zone. stay.

Getty Bournemouth came from behind to beat Leicester

Getty The away supporters made themselves heard

Jamie Vardy slumped to the bench after Leicester secured their first win of the season on Monday night by beating Nottingham Forest 4-0, with Patson Daka back on the side.

The recalled Daka shot Leicester into a 10-minute lead at Vitality Stadium, sweeping home a first time after Harvey Barnes’ first attempt was blocked.

Ryan Christie had previously missed a golden opportunity for Bournemouth, who was being watched from the stands by future new owner Bill Foley.

In the second half, however, the game turned on its head.

Bournemouth equalized via Philip Billing with 23 minutes to go.

Getty Daka scored an early opener

Getty But Bournemouth turned the game upside down

A mistake by Wout Faes released Dominic Solanke and, after his attempt was blocked, Billing was ready to fill the roof of the net.

The Cherries took the win just four minutes later when Christie pushed the ball past Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward after Solanke nodded a cross from Billing.

At the final whistle the cries were heard: ‘We want Rodgers out’.

Leicester are 19th in the Premier League with just four points from their first nine games.

They could hit rock bottom towards the end of game week, if Nottingham Forest dodge defeat at Aston Villa on Monday night.

🗣 Chants of “WE WANT RODGERS OUT!” from the Leicester end. — Foxes of Leicester (@FoxesofLCFC) October 8, 2022