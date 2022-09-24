Fans think Kylie Jenner’s niece True REVEALED name of mogul’s son on latest The Kardashians episode

Fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians believe that Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson accidentally revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son.

The little boy, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the makeup expert later told fans that she and her beau waived the nickname.

On Thursday’s episode of their reality show, four-year-old True overhears talking to her mother Khloe shortly after she gave birth to a new baby boy via surrogate, with True referring to her little brother as “Snowy.”

But while her mom corrects that Snowy isn’t the baby’s name, fans are now speculating it could be Kylie’s son’s name — with True confusing her new brother and cousin.

Did she spill the beans? Fans who watched the season two premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians think Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson may have revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son

The episode documented the birth of Khloe’s second child with love rat Tristan Thompson – with their oldest child True virtually meeting her new little brother.

During a FaceTime call, True yelled “Hi, Snowy!” to the newborn, before Khloe corrected her daughter, “His name isn’t Snowy.”

During the episode, Khloe joked that her son is “No Name Johnson” as she has yet to decide on her son’s name.

But the random “Snowy” attribution has left fans thinking True could have confused her new little brother with another new baby in the family — her Aunt Kylie’s seven-month-old son.

Switch-up: Kylie Jenner’s baby son, whose father is Travis Scott, was originally introduced to the world as Wolf, but the makeup maven later told fans she and her beau were waiving the nickname

Viewers took to social media to speculate that True could have accidentally revealed her cousin’s name to the public when she met her new brother.

‘PLACE YOUR BET!’ TikTok user Marissa Spagnoli wrote in a caption accompanied by a video explaining her theory.

She clarified in a comment: “She’s been associating the little brother thing with Kylie’s baby since he was just born!” while other fans agree with her.

Speaking of her own newborn baby, Kylie said she was excited that he would have a “forever friend” in Khloe’s son.

Speculation: In Thursday’s episode True, her brother is referred to as “Snowy” shortly after his birth, but it could have been a mistake

Introduction: Khloe showed her mom her new son via FaceTime in a segment from the new Kardashians episode

The beauty guru and beauty Travis previously named their new son Wolfie, before stepping back and changing their mind.

Earlier this month, on The Late Late Show, Kylie Jenner told host James Corden that her son still doesn’t have a name.

She explained that the seven-month-old is still Wolf Webster: “His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that won’t be his name. We wait and simmer. We don’t call him Wolf,’ she said.

The 25-year-old said she and her rapper boyfriend are “waiting and simmering” and narrowing down options.

It seems Travis, 31, comes up with “cool” name ideas, but is constantly changing her mind.

When the late night host asked if the name still has an animal theme, the reality star replied, “No.”

In addition to their son, the couple share daughter Stormi Webster, four.

In April, her older sister Kim told Live with Kelly and Ryan, “There’s another name, but she really wants to be sure.”