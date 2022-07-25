Fans tear into Neymar on social media for a ‘SHAMELESS’ dive in PSG’s pre-season friendly

Neymar did nothing to improve his reputation as a diver during Paris Saint-Germain’s exhibition game against Gamba Osaka in Japan on Monday.

Pablo Sarabia had given the visitors a 1-0 lead in Japan before Neymar went down in the penalty area a few minutes later to win a penalty.

However, replays showed that there was very little or no contact.

Neymar reacts to the floor after going down to win a penalty against Gamba Osaka

And the theatrical dive that followed was an embarrassing one, the Brazilian throwing himself to the ground as we have seen him do in the past.

He went on to score the spot kick and another as the French side came out 6-2 winners.

But it was the plunge that would be the biggest talking point after the game, fans reacted on social media with both amused and disbelief.

“Shameless,” one wrote while another sarcastically described it as “world class.”