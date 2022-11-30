Fans take to social media to salute Australia after disrupting their chances of beating Denmark

<!–

Football fans cheered Australia as they pulled off one of the biggest upsets at the World Cup to date, advancing to the last 16 for Denmark.

The Danes, who were defeated just once in qualifying and beat France in their Nations League group, were keen to be one of the two teams that would qualify for Group D, but were upset by the Socceroos.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side went into the final group matches with their fate in their own hands, but succumbed to a Matthew Leckie winner for Australia to see them crash out of the tournament without a win to their credit.

Matthew Leckie celebrates the goal that sent Australia through to the last 16 in Qatar

Players and staff cheer as they cause a stir in Group C by beating Denmark to qualify

Australia beat both Denmark and Tunisia in the group and will now face the Group C winners in the knockout stage – which could potentially mean a meeting with Argentina and Lionel Messi.

Fans took to social media to greet the Australian side with one account simply saying ‘AUSTRALIA IS MASSIVE’, while another was a little more subdued in its congratulations, saying ‘Advance Australia, fair’.

One of them posted a nice summary of Australia’s World Cup so far saying what many fans probably thought: ‘I didn’t think Australia had a chance to go through, but here they are.’

Fans hail the famous win as Australia reach the knockout stage for the first time since the tournament in Germany in 2006

Another user got very carried away with the win and you could hear his delight as he tweeted ‘LLLLEEETTTSSSS GGGGGGOOOOO!!!!’. While another delighted supporter said: ‘To win tonight is the biggest win in Australian football history.’

It was a World Cup full of underdog stories, thanks to Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina and Japan upset Germany, but Australia’s win could well get the better of them.

A tweet summed up the group’s story by saying, “Australia have been the underdog since the World Cup qualifying round, they’re in R16 now. What a story. And what a terrible tournament for Denmark, deeply disappointed.

It wasn’t just fans, former Aussie star and Leeds hero Harry Kewell also tweeted his delight at seeing his national side’s triumphant victory. He said, ‘In the clouds! What a performance Socceroos!!’

Australia have now matched their best ever World Cup performance, reaching the last 16 in 2006, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Italy.

This tweet summed up the story of the World Cup in Australia and the disappointing Danish side

Former Socceroo Harry Kewell was thrilled to see his national team get the job done